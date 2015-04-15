Sulek
The Quasimondo Celebrates Dalí Next Month
My understanding is that Chupa Chups lollipops have not changed their logo in over 40 years. Though it’s not alone, one doesn’t normally find that kind of longevity in a piece of commercial art. Of course, if Salvador Dali designs your logo, you m.. more
Apr 15, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2012
Compiling an annual list of the most noteworthy Milwaukee albums is always one of the most difficult assignments of the year, but this year it was easy in some respects. On one hand, there’s no way to do justice to the breadth more
Dec 11, 2012 9:16 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Sulek Goes Big
Breaking free from something and pursuit of freedom are not faceless phrases for Sulek singer Patrick Hoctor, his co-singer wife Ruthie and drummer Chris Winberg. It's something quite dear and real to them. Each member... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
Sulek’s Animated Lucky Break
Five years ago, the notion of striking out into the music industry as a full-time group had never crossed the minds of singer Patrick Hoctor and the other members of Milwaukee band Sulek. They were too busy having fun tossing song ideas to ... more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Local Music