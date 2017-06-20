Summer Soulstice
This Week in Milwaukee: June 22-28, 2017
Peak Milwaukee festival season continues with Greek Fest, Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest and, oh yeah, Summerfest. more
Jun 20, 2017 12:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Summer Soulstice and the Art of a Milwaukee Summer Festival
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, were joined by Made In Milwaukee’s Chuck Watson, who unveils the 2017 Summer Soulstice Music Festival lineup. He booked that festival, and also plays a .. more
Apr 6, 2017 6:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Negative/Positive Are More Than Just Kids
“I think there should be more bands with kids our age. It inspires people.” more
Feb 7, 2017 4:39 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee 6.23-6.29
Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Maxwell Will Kick Off His 2014 "Summer Soulstice" Tour in Milwaukee
Maxwell may not be the most reclusive of all the great neo-soul singers—that honor still belongs to D'Angelo, for now—but he works at a mighty slow clip. With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite , Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-base.. more
Apr 21, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summer Soulstice Music Festival
While they're certainly not the biggest of the bunch, street festivals go a long way toward rounding out Milwaukee's prized image as the “City of Festivals.” But they're not all created equal. There are certainly reliable, ever- more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Environmental Education Staged In Cedarburg
Environmentalism is a tricky thing to try to market to anyone. Odd to think that, whether they were followed perfectly or not, the ideals of the indigenous peoples of this continent tended to follow pretty closely with a deep respect for natu.. more
Jun 4, 2011 9:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Savannah Disputation
Playwright Evan Smith, who grew up Catholic in Savannah, Ga., came from a family that “utterly ignored” non-Catholic religious denominations. But it’s the realization of a much larger world that fuels the interesting perspective on... more
Jan 16, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
.357 String Band and Sponge to Headline Summer Soulstice Festival
The East Side's Summer Soulstice Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2010, 10th anniversary event, held this year on June 19 from noon to 11 p.m. on North Avenue. Included are a slew of local bands, as well as Sponge, the '90s grunge .. more
May 19, 2010 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Reilly
After the death of founding member Brian Reilly in 2000, and several other shakeups to the band's roster in the subsequent years, Reilly has cemented its lineup and its footing in the Milwaukee scene as one of the area’s most popular more
Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Summer Soulstice
Situated on a busy little strip of North Avenue that’s usually crowded even when there isn’t a free, well-funded street festival, the East Side’s Summer Soulstice festival once again wins points for imagination this year. Unusual highlig more
Jun 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lambs of Abortion w/ Droids Attack
,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
House of M
Gambit is summarizing the namesake for his 12member rap group, the Marvel Comics crossov House of M. ,Music Feature more
Oct 16, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Summer Soulstice Festival @ North Avenue
The SummerSoulstice Festival @ North Avenue 12 AngryMonths ,Concert Reviews more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Alex Rewey Concert Reviews
Summer Soulstice
Little-changed since the ’90s, Local H’s music still crashes and thrashes in 12 Angry Months ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Consider the Many Reasons for Mass Transit
Finally, an article about the need todevelop public transportation along withrebuilding Abominations ,Letters more
Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features