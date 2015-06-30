RSS

Summerfest 2015

Rob Hullum

Milwaukee Bucksmascot Bango was spotted today on the corner of Water St and Wisconsin Avetoday. He was driving a Milwaukee Bucks branded Segway in the direction of theSummerfest grounds. It is unusual to see Bango in the wild this time of yea.. more

Jun 30, 2015 5:54 PM Around MKE

Courtesy of Summerfest

Here's our day-by-day rundown of Summerfest's 2015 lineup, from The Rolling Stones to Neil Young. more

Jun 17, 2015 12:01 AM Summerfest Guide

Using an array of lasers, video screens, lights and a 50,000-watt sound system, the Michael Jackson Laser Spectacular seeks to replicate the energy, spectacle and volume of a concert from the late King of Pop.Touching on many of Jackson’s more

Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

