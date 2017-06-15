Summerfest Grounds
A Brief History of Milwaukee’s Festival Grounds
Festival season is once again in full swing here inMilwaukee and the heart of the action will be, as it is each year, thelakefront’s Henry Maier Festival Park. But before those 60-some acres ofshoreline property became a permanent party .. more
Festa Italiana Celebrates 40 Years
From its modest beginnings forty years ago, Festa Italiana has grown into the largest Italian event of its kind in America today. As the first ethnic festival to take place in Henry Maier Festival Park, Festa was a “coming home" party fo.. more
Sex, Drugs, Rockin’ & Rollin’
Ruthie answers a question from a reader looking to learn more about PrEP. Exciting upcoming events include Make & Take Stencil Workshop with Jeremy Novy at The Waxwing, Sept. 29; and OUTSpoken! LGBTQ Storytelling at Sidetrack Video Bar, Oct... more
Labor Day Festival Coming to Summerfest Grounds
Laborfest, a union organizedLabor Day festival, is coming to the Summerfest grounds on Monday, Sept. 5. The celebration begins with aparade from Carl Zeidler Square Wisconsin Union Memorial at 11 a.m. The festivalopens at noon. A cla.. more
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 25-31
The Fringe Festival brings two days of music and arts to Downtown, while Mexican Fiesta brings the party to the Summerfest grounds. more
This Week in Milwaukee: July 21-27
Børns, Dälek, Dr. Dog and Sunny Day Real Estate’s Jeremy Enigk should keep concertgoers plenty busy this week. more
This Week in Milwaukee June 16-22
Polish Fest, Asia Fest, the Lakefront Festival of Art and several musicians and musical groups look to make the most of another prime summer weekend in Milwaukee. more
Easter Seals of Southeast Wisconsin's Walk With Me Fundraiser
Celebrating 80 years, Easter Seals is a nonprofit that provides a full range of services through 15 different programs for individuals with disabilities from infants to adults. One of the largest fundraisers for the Southeast Wisconsin bran... more
That Vampire Weekend Concert is an Outdoors Show at the BMO Harris Pavilion Now
After selling out almost immediately last week, Vampire Weekend's June 4 concert at the Riverside Theater has been moved to the BMO Harris Pavilion at the Summerfest Grounds. Additional tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, March 21 at n.. more
Finding Your Inner Thoreau
In the magic of the woods, there is a whisper of the wind through the tree leaves above and the feel of soft pine needles below your feet. There is the chirp "hello" from the various birds, the inquiring buzz of many an insect more
African World Festival Picks Up Steam
It isn't every weekend that Milwaukee gets to experience African-American culture—with a magnificent array... more
Milwaukee's Annual Top Albums Celebration
It\'s almost December, which means that within the next week or two magazines and blogs will begin publishing their hotly debated (if rarely all that controversial) rankings of the best albums of 2011. Milwaukee has its own inclusive, local spin o.. more
Crumbs from the Table of Joy
The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama more
Rock the Haus
Big-box retailers have been stomping out mom-and-pop stores everywhere, but Milwaukee's Rockhaus is bucking the trend by finding a niche selling and servicing musical instruments. Not that Rockhaus' owner truly was looking to create a niche... more
This Week in Milwaukee
Semi-Twang was one of Milwaukee’s great hopes in the ’80s, when Warner Bros. Records signed the acclaimed alt-country band and then released its 1988 album, Salty Tears. Though it was a critical success, the album wasn’t the commercial b more
Bucks vs. Celtics
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Boston Celtics tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more
August 13 - August 19
Irish Fest @ Summerfest Grounds Oneyear shy of its 30th anniversary, Milwaukee’s Irish Fest once againtransforms the Summerfest grounds into a haven for Celtic cultu,This Week in Milwaukee more
July 16 - July 22
Port Washington Fish Day @ Port Washington Harbor, 10 a.m. Outsidersare often shocked to learn that Wisconsin claims the world’s largestmusic festiv,None more
Free Decaffeinated Comedy
Kurt Hartwig’s Bad Soviet Habits presents a brand new free show this month, as Hartwig performs Decaffeinated Tragedy May 15 and 16 at Most Bar on 240 East Pittsburgh. Hartwig is describing the show as, “part memoir, part gallery display, p.. more
2.5 Hours--runtime of the new Spiral Theatre show.
The show I’m going to tonightSpiral Thetre’s production of Torch Song Trilogy is about 2.5 hours from open to close. That seems kind of like a long timenearly an eighth of a day. That sounds like a lot until you consider that most films are only a.. more
