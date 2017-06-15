RSS

Summerfest Grounds

airfield.jpg.jpe

Festival season is once again in full swing here inMilwaukee and the heart of the action will be, as it is each year, thelakefront’s Henry Maier Festival Park. But before those 60-some acres ofshoreline property became a permanent party .. more

Jun 15, 2017 2:40 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

festaitalianamain.jpg.jpe

From its modest beginnings forty years ago, Festa Italiana has grown into the largest Italian event of its kind in America today. As the first ethnic festival to take place in Henry Maier Festival Park, Festa was a “coming home" party fo.. more

Apr 12, 2017 9:15 PM Around MKE

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader looking to learn more about PrEP. Exciting upcoming events include Make & Take Stencil Workshop with Jeremy Novy at The Waxwing, Sept. 29; and OUTSpoken! LGBTQ Storytelling at Sidetrack Video Bar, Oct... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:21 PM Dear Ruthie

laborfest.jpg.jpe

Laborfest, a union organizedLabor Day festival, is coming to the Summerfest grounds on Monday, Sept. 5. The celebration begins with aparade from Carl Zeidler Square Wisconsin Union Memorial at 11 a.m. The festivalopens at noon. A cla.. more

Aug 23, 2016 5:39 PM Around MKE

twim_midnitereruns_garysabin.jpg.jpe

The Fringe Festival brings two days of music and arts to Downtown, while Mexican Fiesta brings the party to the Summerfest grounds. more

Aug 23, 2016 2:07 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_drdog.jpg.jpe

Børns, Dälek, Dr. Dog and Sunny Day Real Estate’s Jeremy Enigk should keep concertgoers plenty busy this week. more

Jul 19, 2016 3:43 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_builttospillbylaurencebishop.jpg.jpe

Polish Fest, Asia Fest, the Lakefront Festival of Art and several musicians and musical groups look to make the most of another prime summer weekend in Milwaukee. more

Jun 14, 2016 2:09 PM This Week in Milwaukee

offthecuff.jpg.jpe

Celebrating 80 years, Easter Seals is a nonprofit that provides a full range of services through 15 different programs for individuals with disabilities from infants to adults. One of the largest fundraisers for the Southeast Wisconsin bran... more

May 14, 2014 1:40 AM Off the Cuff

vampire weekend.jpg.jpe

After selling out almost immediately last week, Vampire Weekend's June 4 concert at the Riverside Theater has been moved to the BMO Harris Pavilion at the Summerfest Grounds. Additional tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, March 21 at n.. more

Mar 17, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

ae.jpg.jpe

In the magic of the woods, there is a whisper of the wind through the tree leaves above and the feel of soft pine needles below your feet. There is the chirp "hello" from the various birds, the inquiring buzz of many an insect more

Jun 10, 2013 12:01 AM A&E Feature

blogimage19450.jpe

It isn't every weekend that Milwaukee gets to experience African-American culture—with a magnificent array... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage7611.jpe

It\'s almost December, which means that within the next week or two magazines and blogs will begin publishing their hotly debated (if rarely all that controversial) rankings of the best albums of 2011. Milwaukee has its own inclusive, local spin o.. more

Nov 28, 2011 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage13685.jpe

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama more

Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13581.jpe

Big-box retailers have been stomping out mom-and-pop stores everywhere, but Milwaukee's Rockhaus is bucking the trend by finding a niche selling and servicing musical instruments. Not that Rockhaus' owner truly was looking to create a niche... more

Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

12905464124cec2cecd0499.jpg.jpe

Semi-Twang was one of Milwaukee’s great hopes in the ’80s, when Warner Bros. Records signed the acclaimed alt-country band and then released its 1988 album, Salty Tears. Though it was a critical success, the album wasn’t the commercial b more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage10089.jpe

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Boston Celtics tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more

Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

12500454134a822de562c9d.jpg.jpe

Irish Fest @ Summerfest Grounds Oneyear shy of its 30th anniversary, Milwaukee’s Irish Fest once againtransforms the Summerfest grounds into a haven for Celtic cultu,This Week in Milwaukee more

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

12476219234a5d33233bc08.jpg.jpe

Port Washington Fish Day @ Port Washington Harbor, 10 a.m. Outsidersare often shocked to learn that Wisconsin claims the world’s largestmusic festiv,None more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

  Kurt Hartwig’s Bad Soviet Habits presents a brand new free show this month, as Hartwig performs Decaffeinated Tragedy May 15 and 16 at Most Bar on 240 East Pittsburgh. Hartwig is describing the show as, “part memoir, part gallery display, p.. more

May 4, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

The show I’m going to tonightSpiral Thetre’s production of Torch Song Trilogy is about 2.5 hours from open to close. That seems kind of like a long timenearly an eighth of a day. That sounds like a lot until you consider that most films are only a.. more

Feb 6, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES