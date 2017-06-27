RSS

Summerfest Lineup

Here's a quick look at some of the highlights in the Summerfest lineup for July 2, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup. P!nk American Family Insurance,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 27, 2017 12:04 AM Summerfest Guide

Check out what's happening at Summerfest on July 4, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup. The Chainsmokers American Family Insurance Amphitheater 7:30 p.m. The ascent of The Chainsmoker,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 27, 2017 12:03 AM Summerfest Guide

Here are the featured acts at Summerfest on July 5, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup.   Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers w/ Chris Stapleton American Family Insurance Amphitheater 7:,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 27, 2017 12:02 AM Summerfest Guide

Here's a look at the acts you'll find performing on July 7, 2017, at Summerfest. Scroll down for the full lineup.   Dierks Bentley w/ Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi American Family Insuran,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 27, 2017 12:00 AM Summerfest Guide

Here are some of the featured performers that are set to play at Summerfest on July 8, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup.   Future, Big Sean and Migos American Family Insurance Amphith,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 26, 2017 11:59 PM Summerfest Guide

If there were any doubts that Summerfest has abandoned its short-sighted, <a href=\"/blog-3545-how-baby-boomers-conquered-summerfest.html\">boomers-first strategy</a> of the mid-\'00s, the recent tide of 2012 headliner announcements should have th.. more

Apr 25, 2012 1:00 PM On Music

Over the last month, Summerfest has announced dozens of 2012 side-stage headliners, but no information about performance dates, times or stage location. That changed this morning, when the festival revealed the headliner lineup for one of its larg.. more

Apr 19, 2012 2:00 PM On Music

Windfall Theatre is looking to cast for a dinner party. The party in question is called Omnium Gatherum. It was written several years ago by Theresa Rebeck and Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros. The premise is simple: a hostess/domestic tycoon in the.. more

Jun 23, 2011 2:08 PM Theater

Angry and brash, but with a genuine sense of humility, Australian stand-up Jim Jefferies made a name for himself in England, and now seems poised to invade the states. On the heels of a one-hour comedy special for HBO, Jefferies has embarke... more

Oct 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Reckless Hearts is the latest band from most of the guys who used to make up The Danger, a group that after punky beginnings in Kenosha established themselves as the youngest of Milwaukee’s glam-rock revivalists. The name is new but the... more

Oct 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Shepherd Express ,Cover Story more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

