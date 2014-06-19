RSS

Summerfest Picks

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, it's our annual Summerfest preview show. We offer our day-by-day picks for the Big Gig, throwing out as many recommendations as we can cram into a half hour. R.. more

Jun 19, 2014 7:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

On the latest episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly half hour of truth telling with the station's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we dedicate the show to Summerfest, sharing our picks, praises and critiques of this .. more

Jun 18, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

