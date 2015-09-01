Summerstage Of Delafield
SummerStage Presents ‘A Day for Grace’
Doug Vincent’s autobiographical A Day for Grace covers topics of alcoholism, bullying, drug addiction, dysfunctional families, mental illness and, centrally, suicide in a series of interconnected monologues performed by Vincent. The show in... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:05 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘Dog Sees God’ in Waukesha
Carroll University undergraduate student Ryan Albrechtson and his peers were asked to create a fictional arts organization over the course of a semester in a fine arts administration class and Albrechtson, who fully connected with the proje... more
Aug 20, 2014 11:39 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘39 Steps’ in The Park
The Phantom Cicada Theatre Company delivers a solidly comic evening of outdoor theater at summer’s end as it presents The 39 Steps. Drew Brhel directs a cast of four playing a great many roles in a briskly paced send-up of the 1930s Alfred ... more
Sep 4, 2013 1:08 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Over the River and through Lapham Peak
SummerStage of Delafield has picked some really good comedies for this summer. Early this season, the outdoor theater in Lapham Peak State Park played host to Larry Shue’s The Foreigner, set in rural America. Their staging of The Complete W... more
Aug 14, 2013 1:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Fast Lesson in Shakespeare
“The play’s the thing,” says Hamlet. In the case of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), “play” becomes “plays” as the SummerStage troupe in Delafield attempts to perform the Bard’s 15 comedies, 10 more
Jul 31, 2013 1:11 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Appreciation for Complexity
Larry Shue’s comedy The Foreigner continues to be greatly entertaining nearly three decades after it first debuted in Milwaukee. SummerStage of Delafield’s outdoor space in Lapham Peak State Park provides an airy intimacy more
Jun 26, 2013 1:47 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘The Foreigner’ Outdoors
Summer always brings theater outdoors. Many of the best places to see outdoor theater occur far from the metro area in touristy places like Spring Green and Door County, but there are a fair number of outdoor shows thatThe Foreigner, Russ B... more
Jun 11, 2013 10:56 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatrical Censorship In Delafield
I hadn't heard of him prior to yesterday. In the past he has insinuated parallels between cannibalism and homosexuality. He's a guy with a soft-spoken voice who runs a radio show out of Milwaukee. On August 9th, he turned some attention on his ra.. more
Aug 23, 2012 10:55 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Acclaimed Comedy of the Bible Outdoors
Taken at face value the King James bible is . . . . really difficult to take seriously for all kinds of reasons. the fact that people use it to justify those things that they justify is also kind of silly. So it makes the perfect basis for co.. more
Aug 20, 2012 11:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
SummerStage opens ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
The Summer Stage of Delafield continues to look a little more impressive each summer. This summer's schedule is packed with quite a few shows. The latest runs this weekend only. A joint production between Summer Stage and the Waukesha Civic Theat.. more
Jul 28, 2012 7:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Holmes and the Hound in Delafield
Yesterday I'd mentioned something about a program that Sunset Playhouse was hosting at the end of the month involving children's theatre classes and Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes. The Hound of the Baskwervilles was Doyle's third novel in.. more
Jul 25, 2012 4:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Condensed Hamlet--Just (Don't) Add Water
We enter now into mid-June. A time when many of the larger, more established theatre stages in Greater Milwaukee are fully asleep dreaming of the season to come. These then are the days of outdoor Shakespeare. And there certainly is a great deal .. more
Jun 15, 2012 11:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Biggest Tall Tale
The origin follows a familiar psychological pattern:the older generation telling the youn Out of theNorthwoods: The Many Lives ,Books more
Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 9 Comments
Numb Nuts: Why I Don't Recommend Desensitizers & Other ‘Enhancers’
My first job out of college was working for anonprofit in Washington, D.C., that focused I recentlyreceived a question via Facebook about whether or not I could recommend alibid ,SEXPress more
Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Diane Laurence
Perhaps this was inevitable, given the continued success of dating guides and, in the wake of Twilight, vampires: Wisconsin author Diana Laurence has written a guide for dating vampires, How to Catch and Keep a Vampire: A Step-By-Step Guide... more
Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
London Symphony Orchestra
Themoody work is not among the most performed in the operatic repertoire, butdeserves to Bluebeard’s Castle ,Classical Music/Dance more
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Classical Music
Bunkbed Brothers
In Matt Goldman and Pat Hazell’s light comedy Bunkbed Brothers, two baby-boomer brothers return to their childhood home to spend the night in the bedroom they used to share. The substance of their childhood has been largely preserved, as th... more
Oct 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee