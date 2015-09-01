RSS

Summerstage Of Delafield

Doug Vincent’s autobiographical A Day for Grace covers topics of alcoholism, bullying, drug addiction, dysfunctional families, mental illness and, centrally, suicide in a series of interconnected monologues performed by Vincent. The show in... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:05 PM Theater

Carroll University undergraduate student Ryan Albrechtson and his peers were asked to create a fictional arts organization over the course of a semester in a fine arts administration class and Albrechtson, who fully connected with the proje... more

Aug 20, 2014 11:39 AM Theater

The Phantom Cicada Theatre Company delivers a solidly comic evening of outdoor theater at summer’s end as it presents The 39 Steps. Drew Brhel directs a cast of four playing a great many roles in a briskly paced send-up of the 1930s Alfred ... more

Sep 4, 2013 1:08 AM Theater

SummerStage of Delafield has picked some really good comedies for this summer. Early this season, the outdoor theater in Lapham Peak State Park played host to Larry Shue’s The Foreigner, set in rural America. Their staging of The Complete W... more

Aug 14, 2013 1:22 AM Theater

“The play’s the thing,” says Hamlet. In the case of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), “play” becomes “plays” as the SummerStage troupe in Delafield attempts to perform the Bard’s 15 comedies, 10 more

Jul 31, 2013 1:11 AM Theater

Larry Shue’s comedy The Foreigner continues to be greatly entertaining nearly three decades after it first debuted in Milwaukee. SummerStage of Delafield’s outdoor space in Lapham Peak State Park provides an airy intimacy more

Jun 26, 2013 1:47 PM Theater

Summer always brings theater outdoors. Many of the best places to see outdoor theater occur far from the metro area in touristy places like Spring Green and Door County, but there are a fair number of outdoor shows thatThe Foreigner, Russ B... more

Jun 11, 2013 10:56 PM Theater

Aug 23, 2012 10:55 AM Theater

Aug 20, 2012 11:06 AM Theater

The Summer Stage of Delafield continues to look a little more impressive each summer. This summer's schedule is packed with quite a few shows. The latest runs this weekend only. A joint production between Summer Stage and the Waukesha Civic Theat.. more

Jul 28, 2012 7:45 PM Theater

 Yesterday I'd mentioned something about a program that Sunset Playhouse was hosting at the end of the month involving children's theatre classes and Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes. The Hound of the Baskwervilles was Doyle's third novel in.. more

Jul 25, 2012 4:28 AM Theater

We enter now into mid-June. A time when many of the larger, more established theatre stages in Greater Milwaukee are fully asleep dreaming of the season to come. These then are the days of outdoor Shakespeare. And there certainly is a great deal .. more

Jun 15, 2012 11:08 AM Theater

The origin follows a familiar psychological pattern:the older generation telling the youn Out of theNorthwoods: The Many Lives ,Books more

Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM Books 9 Comments

My first job out of college was working for anonprofit in Washington, D.C., that focused I recentlyreceived a question via Facebook about whether or not I could recommend alibid ,SEXPress more

Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress

Perhaps this was inevitable, given the continued success of dating guides and, in the wake of Twilight, vampires: Wisconsin author Diana Laurence has written a guide for dating vampires, How to Catch and Keep a Vampire: A Step-By-Step Guide... more

Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Themoody work is not among the most performed in the operatic repertoire, butdeserves to Bluebeard’s Castle ,Classical Music/Dance more

Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

In Matt Goldman and Pat Hazell’s light comedy Bunkbed Brothers, two baby-boomer brothers return to their childhood home to spend the night in the bedroom they used to share. The substance of their childhood has been largely preserved, as th... more

Oct 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

