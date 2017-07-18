Summerstage
Performing Arts Weekly: July 20-26, 2017
Milwaukee Musaik’s Philomusica Quartet performs al fresco at SummerStage in Delafield, the Sadarabad Dancers perform at Armenian Fest, If/Then is performed by Greendale Community Theatre in Henry Ross Auditorium of Greendale High School, an... more
Jul 18, 2017 2:10 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Clowning Around on the Briny Sea
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III Aug. 25-Sept. 10 (the Aug. 27 performance takes place at the MKE Fringe Fest and the Aug. 31 show is Pay-What-You-Can) at their new space, Studio Q, upstairs fr... more
Summit Players Brings ‘Shakespeare Out of a Trunk’ to Wisconsin State Parks
While camping with her family in Potawatomi State Park, Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, executive director of Summit Players Theatre, came across an unused outdoor amphitheater, which sparked the idea f,Theater more
Jul 12, 2016 2:44 PM Stephanie Harte Theater
Wilde in the Park
Oscar Wilde has one of the most distinctive voices in the history of the theater. The wit and wisdom of the playwright feels so fundamental to contemporary culture that it can be easy to forget just how fun an Oscar Wilde show can be. This .. more
Jun 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Waukesha County’s SPARK! Artist in Residence Program Collaborators and Volunteers
“Social engagement programs are so important to keep caregivers and care receivers connected to their community, for the care-partners to be engaged in pleasurable ‘shared’ events, and for caregivers to network and help them avoid depressio... more
May 31, 2016 3:25 PM Amanda Sullivan News
SummerStage Picnic with William Inge
SummerStage brings the mid-20th-century drama Picnic to its cozy outdoor theater in Lapham Peak State Park with a very intimate production. more
Aug 25, 2015 8:07 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lighthearted ‘Moon Over Buffalo’
Moon Over Buffalo, outdoor theater, Russ Bickerstaff, SummerStage, Ken Ludwig, Sean Duncan, Alicia Rice, Cyrano de Bergerac, Noel Coward, Private Lives, Buffalo, New York, Samantha Hoppe, Hugh Blewett, Liz Shipe, Zach Thomas, Lapham Peak St... more
Jul 21, 2015 10:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lighthearted 'Moon Over Buffalo'
SummerStage continues its season of outdoor theater with Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo, a lighthearted farce about family life for a theater couple. Sean Duncan and Alicia Rice are enjoyable as,Theater more
Jul 20, 2015 10:03 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Beatrice, Benedict and SummerStage
UW-Milwaukee Theatre alumni Victoria Hudziak and Nicholas Callan Haubner play feisty, reluctant romance between Beatrice and Benedict as SummerStage opens its production of Much Ado About Nothing in early June.It’s nice to see a return to outdoo.. more
May 24, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for 'Moon Over Buffalo'
I keep telling people that I want to see a post-modern comic-drama Ken Ludwig/David Mamet mashup Moon Over American Buffalo . While that is unlikely to ever happen, Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo continues to be quite popular. There's a production of .. more
Apr 10, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cemetery Club at SummerStage
SummerStageof Delafield rolls into the final weeks of summer with Ivan Menchell’s TheCemetery Club. The peaceful outdoor seclusion of Lapham Peak State Parkserves as a pleasant setting for a play about three women who visit the gravesof their .. more
Aug 28, 2014 12:19 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Campfire Follies With Storyteller Theatre at SummerStage
MattZembrowiski’s Storyteller Theater returns this week with CampfireFollies. It’s a program of short scary stories told in afamily-friendly tone. The group had done something like this before onstage atSt. Thomas More High School. This week’s.. more
Aug 12, 2014 2:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Romantic Outdoor Intimacy
Emotionalintimacy can be very difficult to maintain in an outdoor theatre. The dramaticimmediacy can fizzle in the open air. Summerstage manages a respectable kind ofintimacy with its emotionally entrancing production of Talley’s Folly,which o.. more
Jul 29, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Talley’s Folly At Summerstage
TheLanford Wilson comedy Talley’s Folly is a strikingly good fit foroutdoor theatre in the summer. There is so much about next month’s productionwith Summerstage that sounds like a really, really fun trip out of townfor an evening.Firstof all.. more
Jul 21, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Summerstage Presents A Woody Allen Comedy
Outdoorsummer theater opens in a big way this weekend in the greater Milwaukee area asa couple of notable productions open. Optimist Theatre’s staging of TheWinter’s Tale at Kadish Park opens the same weekend as Summerstage of Delafield’s outd.. more
Jun 11, 2014 8:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘39 Steps’ in Kettle Moraine State Park
The story of The 39 Steps goes back to 1915. Scottish John Buchan wrote the adventure while languishing in bed with an ulcer. The story was serialized in a British magazine. Twenty years later Alfred Hitchcock turned it into a film, conside... more
Aug 29, 2013 6:37 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Light Fun From The Holy Bible
The Old and New Testaments receive comic treatment from Phantom Cicada Theater and SummerStage in a production of The Bible: The Complete Word of God (Abridged) at the space at Next Act Theatre. Bo Johnson directs Nate Press, Emmitt Morgans... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Class Relations at Heart of Charming 'Island'
Waukesha Civic Theatre collaborates with SummerStage of Delafield for the charming musical Once on This Island. The production tells the story of a peasant woman and an aristocratic young man who fall in love on a distant island... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Waukesha Civic, SummerStage Join Forces on 'Island'
Waukesha Civic Theatre is collaborating with SummerStage of Delafield on a production of Once on This Island, a one-act musical based on a novel by Rosa Guy. The show opens this weekend... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Door Shakespeare Opens Summer Season
Nestled in its little corner of Door County, Bjorklunden feels like a section of Baileys Harbor that is caught beyond time. There's a strange quality to the air that seems more authentic and less touristy than the rest of the Lower Peninsul... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater