RSS

Summerstage

sardarabad.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Musaik’s Philomusica Quartet performs al fresco at SummerStage in Delafield, the Sadarabad Dancers perform at Armenian Fest, If/Then is performed by Greendale Community Theatre in Henry Ross Auditorium of Greendale High School, an... more

Jul 18, 2017 2:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

13076924_1151813414849495_7816256716751285452_n.jpg.jpe

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III Aug. 25-Sept. 10 (the Aug. 27 performance takes place at the MKE Fringe Fest and the Aug. 31 show is Pay-What-You-Can) at their new space, Studio Q, upstairs fr... more

Aug 16, 2016 2:31 PM Theater

While camping with her family in Potawatomi State Park, Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, executive director of Summit Players Theatre, came across an unused outdoor amphitheater, which sparked the idea f,Theater more

Jul 12, 2016 2:44 PM Theater

patten and penrose in earnest.jpg.jpe

Oscar Wilde has one of the most distinctive voices in the history of the theater. The wit and wisdom of the playwright feels so fundamental to contemporary culture that it can be easy to forget just how fun an Oscar Wilde show can be. This .. more

Jun 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

sparkair.jpg.jpe

“Social engagement programs are so important to keep caregivers and care receivers connected to their community, for the care-partners to be engaged in pleasurable ‘shared’ events, and for caregivers to network and help them avoid depressio... more

May 31, 2016 3:25 PM News

theatrereview_summerstage_a.jpg.jpe

SummerStage brings the mid-20th-century drama Picnic to its cozy outdoor theater in Lapham Peak State Park with a very intimate production. more

Aug 25, 2015 8:07 PM Theater

theatrereview_sunset_c_(bygeorgekatsekesjr).jpg.jpe

Photo by George Katsekes Jr.

Moon Over Buffalo, outdoor theater, Russ Bickerstaff, SummerStage, Ken Ludwig, Sean Duncan, Alicia Rice, Cyrano de Bergerac, Noel Coward, Private Lives, Buffalo, New York, Samantha Hoppe, Hugh Blewett, Liz Shipe, Zach Thomas, Lapham Peak St... more

Jul 21, 2015 10:22 PM Theater

moon over buffalo.jpg.jpe

bestevents.us

SummerStage continues its season of outdoor theater with Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo, a lighthearted farce about family life for a theater couple. Sean Duncan and Alicia Rice are enjoyable as,Theater more

Jul 20, 2015 10:03 AM Theater

curtains_summerstage.jpg.jpe

UW-Milwaukee Theatre alumni Victoria Hudziak and Nicholas Callan Haubner play feisty, reluctant romance between Beatrice and Benedict as SummerStage opens its production of Much Ado About Nothing in early June.It’s nice to see a return to outdoo.. more

May 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_moonoverbuffalo.jpg.jpe

I keep telling people that I want to see a post-modern comic-drama Ken Ludwig/David Mamet mashup Moon Over American Buffalo . While that is unlikely to ever happen, Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo continues to be quite popular. There's a production of .. more

Apr 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

SummerStageof Delafield rolls into the final weeks of summer with Ivan Menchell’s TheCemetery Club. The peaceful outdoor seclusion of Lapham Peak State Parkserves as a pleasant setting for a play about three women who visit the gravesof their .. more

Aug 28, 2014 12:19 PM Theater

campfire.jpg.jpe

MattZembrowiski’s Storyteller Theater returns this week with CampfireFollies. It’s a program of short scary stories told in afamily-friendly tone. The group had done something like this before onstage atSt. Thomas More High School. This week’s.. more

Aug 12, 2014 2:20 PM Theater

summer stage.jpg.jpe

Emotionalintimacy can be very difficult to maintain in an outdoor theatre. The dramaticimmediacy can fizzle in the open air. Summerstage manages a respectable kind ofintimacy with its emotionally entrancing production of Talley’s Folly,which o.. more

Jul 29, 2014 9:00 AM Theater

talley.jpg.jpe

TheLanford Wilson comedy Talley’s Folly is a strikingly good fit foroutdoor theatre in the summer. There is so much about next month’s productionwith Summerstage that sounds like a really, really fun trip out of townfor an evening.Firstof all.. more

Jul 21, 2014 9:00 AM Theater

woody allen.jpg.jpe

Outdoorsummer theater opens in a big way this weekend in the greater Milwaukee area asa couple of notable productions open. Optimist Theatre’s staging of TheWinter’s Tale at Kadish Park opens the same weekend as Summerstage of Delafield’s outd.. more

Jun 11, 2014 8:22 AM Theater

The story of The 39 Steps goes back to 1915. Scottish John Buchan wrote the adventure while languishing in bed with an ulcer. The story was serialized in a British magazine. Twenty years later Alfred Hitchcock turned it into a film, conside... more

Aug 29, 2013 6:37 PM Theater

blogimage19767.jpe

The Old and New Testaments receive comic treatment from Phantom Cicada Theater and SummerStage in a production of The Bible: The Complete Word of God (Abridged) at the space at Next Act Theatre. Bo Johnson directs Nate Press, Emmitt Morgans... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage19459.jpe

Waukesha Civic Theatre collaborates with SummerStage of Delafield for the charming musical Once on This Island. The production tells the story of a peasant woman and an aristocratic young man who fall in love on a distant island... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Waukesha Civic Theatre is collaborating with SummerStage of Delafield on a production of Once on This Island, a one-act musical based on a novel by Rosa Guy. The show opens this weekend... more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Nestled in its little corner of Door County, Bjorklunden feels like a section of Baileys Harbor that is caught beyond time. There's a strange quality to the air that seems more authentic and less touristy than the rest of the Lower Peninsul... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES