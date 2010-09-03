RSS
Summerteeth
Wisconsin Artists Cover Wilco's "Summerteeth"
Sep 3, 2010 1:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
R.I.P. Jay Bennett
In part because of a reluctance to insinuate that Wilco might be past their prime, obituaries for Jay Bennett, the former Wilco multi-instrumentalist who died in his sleep yesterday of unknown causes, have downplayed Bennett's contributions to the.. more
May 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Discovering Electricity
Discovery World Executive Director Paul Krajniak bristles at the term "museum" w The Prestige ,A&E Feature more
Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani A&E Feature
Event
Save The Date ,Symphony Style more
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Classical Music 3 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!