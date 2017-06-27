Summit Players
High Energy 'Comedy of Errors' from Summit Players
In their outdoor production of Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, Summit Players relied on energy and audience engagement to create a spectacular show. more
Jun 27, 2017 2:23 PM Jennifer Walter Theater
Summit Players at the Fringe
As the summer winds down, outdoor theater begins to gradually migrate off various stages and spaces. It’s been a fun year for outdoor Shakespeare in various corners of the state. This coming weekend Milwaukee Fringe Festival presents one of .. more
Aug 27, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Summit Players Still Going Strong
The Summit Players are back for their second season this summer. The group of Marquette theatre alumni is reprising their six-actor version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at parks around Wisconsin and on Friday, July 22, they debuted their re... more
Jul 27, 2016 10:55 AM Katie Hauger Theater
Free Shakespeare in Three Bridges
Boozy Bard shows sound like a lot of fun. A group of actors arrive at the venue not knowing who they’re going to be playing until the show starts. Summit Players have something similar tonight for a free outdoor production of Shakespeare. .. more
Jul 22, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Abridged Outdoor Shakespeare with the Summit Players
Maybe you like the idea of seeing Shakespeare outdoors, but you’re not quite in it for the whole thing. Maybe somewhere around midway through the second act, you begin to remember that these things tend to run a little long as you start to realize.. more
Jul 4, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Summit Players Shakespeare Fundraiser
The Summit Players will be performing Shakespeare in Wisconsin State Parks again this coming summer. As traveling and performing Shakespeare isn’t exactly free, the group will be looking to do some fundraising this month as they host a Line .. more
Jan 8, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Summit Players’ First Season
Seven graduating seniors from Marquette University with degrees in theater arts founded Summit Players. Their goal: to share theater with communities around the state. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
