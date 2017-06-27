RSS

Summit Players

inreview_summitplayers_bydillonolson.jpg.jpe

In their outdoor production of Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, Summit Players relied on energy and audience engagement to create a spectacular show. more

Jun 27, 2017 2:23 PM Theater

14051747_885350971571556_5674013671003531833_n.jpg.jpe

As the summer winds down, outdoor theater begins to gradually migrate off various stages and spaces. It’s been a fun year for outdoor Shakespeare in various corners of the state. This coming weekend Milwaukee Fringe Festival presents one of .. more

Aug 27, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

summitplayersshakespeare.jpg.jpe

The Summit Players are back for their second season this summer. The group of Marquette theatre alumni is reprising their six-actor version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at parks around Wisconsin and on Friday, July 22, they debuted their re... more

Jul 27, 2016 10:55 AM Theater

Boozy Bard shows sound like a lot of fun. A group of actors arrive at the venue not knowing who they’re going to be playing until the show starts. Summit Players have something similar tonight for a free outdoor production of Shakespeare. .. more

Jul 22, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

summitplayerscoverphoto.jpg.jpe

Maybe you like the idea of seeing Shakespeare outdoors, but you’re not quite in it for the whole thing. Maybe somewhere around midway through the second act, you begin to remember that these things tend to run a little long as you start to realize.. more

Jul 4, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

12376527_759357587504229_8732060934473358406_n.jpg.jpe

Summit Players

The Summit Players will be performing Shakespeare in Wisconsin State Parks again this coming summer. As traveling and performing Shakespeare isn’t exactly free, the group will be looking to do some fundraising this month as they host a Line .. more

Jan 8, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Seven graduating seniors from Marquette University with degrees in theater arts founded Summit Players. Their goal: to share theater with communities around the state. more

Jun 16, 2015 11:35 PM Theater

blogimage13041.jpe

Much like the blues, country music often takes on a curiously monolithic character in many people’s minds. It’s so ingrained in our national psyche, its rhythms and melodies so familiar, that the genre’s subtleties and sometimes strange more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage12950.jpe

“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many of Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties, since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12903.jpe

At its worst, so-called “jam-tronica,” the subset of improvisational music spun around electronic and dance sounds, can be every bit as meandering as the most indulgent guitar-based jam music, but Philadelphia’s Lotus has increasingly more

Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12376.jpe

Milwaukee’s new Theatrical Tendencies theater company opens its inaugural season with Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story , a dark, two-man musical thriller based on the notorious 1924 murder of a young boy by two teenagers who’ve read more

Oct 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES