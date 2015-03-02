Supervisor
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 5
"Hard Work." is about connecting the mind and body in one effort to reach the best conclusion and the risks taken if mind and body remain separate, despite the best efforts of those involved. Inspired by the long corrupted construction of the Tr.. more
Mar 2, 2015 10:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Johnny Thomas: After the Acquittal
“I did nothing wrong,” former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas said days after a 12-member... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: Will Chris Abele Fire Patrick Farley?
We are all paying a price as Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele attempts to learn to be both an elected official in a democracy and an executive capable of making measured... more
Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Jury Exonerates Former Supervisor Johnny Thomas
On Friday afternoon, after deliberating for just over an hour, a 12-member jury cleared former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas of two felony counts of bribery and misconduct... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Johnny Thomas Trial to Begin Next Week
A year ago, Johnny L. Thomas Jr. was a rising star. The Milwaukee County supervisor with an MBA was running for city of Milwaukee comptroller—and poised to become one of a handful of African-American candidates elected citywide... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Paul Bunyan’s Wisconsin Roots
A visit to the great Northwoods of Wisconsin is an annual summer trip for many locals, and no journey into the state’s sprawling forests would be complete without a sighting of Paul Bunyan, the lumberjack of lore and one of America’s most-r... more
Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 2 Comments