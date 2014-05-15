RSS

On Monday, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 14-4 to override a Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele veto of a resolution allowing an important more

May 15, 2014 1:15 AM Expresso

Since most conversations about the Milwaukee County Board are now focused on attempts to reduce supervisors’ positions to part-time ones, it’s easy to overlook two races—in districts 2 and 17—that will be decided by the more

Mar 6, 2013 12:10 AM News Features

Milwaukeeans are no fools—when they sense that something isn’t right, they will speak out, and that’s exactly what happened following the Abele/Sanfelippo power play. more

Jan 30, 2013 2:43 PM Expresso

The two candidates vying to represent District 15 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors have targeted parks and transit as their main concerns. Dan Cody, board president of The Park People, said he would continue to push for a dedica... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

