Supervisors
Issue of the Week: Let the People Decide Elections
On Monday, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 14-4 to override a Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele veto of a resolution allowing an important more
May 15, 2014 1:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Rainey and Sinclair Face Off in Election for County Board April 2
Since most conversations about the Milwaukee County Board are now focused on attempts to reduce supervisors’ positions to part-time ones, it’s easy to overlook two races—in districts 2 and 17—that will be decided by the more
Mar 6, 2013 12:10 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: County Board Downsizing On Hold—For Now
Milwaukeeans are no fools—when they sense that something isn’t right, they will speak out, and that’s exactly what happened following the Abele/Sanfelippo power play. more
Jan 30, 2013 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Cody and Cullen Vie for District 15 Voters on April 3
The two candidates vying to represent District 15 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors have targeted parks and transit as their main concerns. Dan Cody, board president of The Park People, said he would continue to push for a dedica... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments