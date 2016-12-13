Supper Club
Wall Street Drink Exchange Brings Downtown Style to Elm Grove
Breaking the mold of what many may expect when they think of dining in Elm Grove, the recently opened, Wall Street Drink Exchange, is a pleasant surprise. Mural-covered walls with images of New York streets and modern furnishings lend a cos... more
Dec 13, 2016 4:21 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
Warhol is coming to the Alchemist
Andy Warhol’s art doesn’t seem nearly as interesting to me as the man himself and various details about who he was as an artist. I love that William S. Burroughs and David Bowie had a conversation about him that’s a matter of public record. Burrou.. more
Apr 30, 2015 2:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Alioto’s Italian-American Supper Club
Alioto’s offers a glimpse of what supper clubs look like in the 1960s and ’70s with service you’d expect from a family gathering, not a restaurant. The menu is American comfort food with a distinct Italian accent. more
Dec 16, 2014 8:36 PM David Luhrssen Dining Out 2 Comments
Classic Supper Club Setting
Coerper’s Five O’Clock Club was the local veteran of steakhouses, founded by the Coerper family in 1948. A few years ago, when ownership changed, the name simplified to the Five O’Clock Steakhouse. But all else remains the more
Feb 18, 2013 5:27 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Supper Club Dining in Hales Corners
Supper clubs were once the places to go for a good meal in Milwaukee and surrounding areas. They didn’t serve fast food; they were sit-down restaurants with full bars but without an air of exclusivity. Supper clubs... more
Oct 1, 2012 10:26 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Jackson Grill's Menu Stands Tall
This is one of those “best-kept-secret” places you are glad to find. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood, Jackson Grill is a small place featuring a handful of tables in the dining room and near the bar. The setting is pleasantly re... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Milwaukee Fish Fries 2012
Milwaukee is known for a few food and drink stereotypes, most notably beer and brats. On Fridays, however, nothing tops the fish fry. These traditional meals can be found nearly everywhere in the city, from local corner taverns to some of t... more
Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Dylan Thomas and Haz Solo Join The Supper Club
In what they hope to make an annual tradition, last March beatmakers, musicians and friends Dylan Thomas, Charles English, Haz Solo, Jason Jones, Victor Yañez-Lazcano and Miguel Rodriguez retreated to a lodge in wooded Tomahawk, Wis., spared no ex.. more
Jan 13, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Another Helping of Goodnight Loving
Milwaukee’s Goodnight Loving christened their new record, The Goodnight Loving Supper Club, with a title that they’ll probably have to explain quite a bit on the road. Supper clubs, for those who don’t dine out much in northern Wisconsin more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Adventures with Number 9 at Performance Art Showcase
The 2004 and 2005 showcases at Vogel Hall in the Marcus Center took the form of vaudeville Milwaukee's Got Talent! ,Classical Music/Dance more
Sep 1, 2009 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music 1 Comments
Weezer Celebrates Christmas, Fuels Culture War
It's probably safe to say that Weezer's iTunes (and iPhone!)-only Christmas With Weezer is the weirdest, laziest 14-minute Christmas album ever. Whether they were being cheeky or earnest by doing six quick-as-hell, by-the-books covers of the m.. more
Dec 24, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Seventies Supper Club
Situatedeast of Mitchell International Airport in an area of low-rise officebuildings, South Woods restaurant occupies a very unlikely location.The patch of mature trees lining its driveway and the si,Dining Out more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Steaks and Nostalgia
BOBU’S STEAKHOUSE & LOUNGE 1,Dining Out more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 3 Comments