Supper Club

Breaking the mold of what many may expect when they think of dining in Elm Grove, the recently opened, Wall Street Drink Exchange, is a pleasant surprise. Mural-covered walls with images of New York streets and modern furnishings lend a cos... more

Dec 13, 2016 4:21 PM Dining Out

Andy Warhol’s art doesn’t seem nearly as interesting to me as the man himself and various details about who he was as an artist. I love that William S. Burroughs and David Bowie had a conversation about him that’s a matter of public record. Burrou.. more

Apr 30, 2015 2:20 PM Theater

Alioto’s offers a glimpse of what supper clubs look like in the 1960s and ’70s with service you’d expect from a family gathering, not a restaurant. The menu is American comfort food with a distinct Italian accent. more

Dec 16, 2014 8:36 PM Dining Out 2 Comments

Coerper’s Five O’Clock Club was the local veteran of steakhouses, founded by the Coerper family in 1948. A few years ago, when ownership changed, the name simplified to the Five O’Clock Steakhouse. But all else remains the more

Feb 18, 2013 5:27 PM Dining Preview

Supper clubs were once the places to go for a good meal in Milwaukee and surrounding areas. They didn’t serve fast food; they were sit-down restaurants with full bars but without an air of exclusivity. Supper clubs... more

Oct 1, 2012 10:26 AM Dining Preview

This is one of those “best-kept-secret” places you are glad to find. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood, Jackson Grill is a small place featuring a handful of tables in the dining room and near the bar. The setting is pleasantly re... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Milwaukee is known for a few food and drink stereotypes, most notably beer and brats. On Fridays, however, nothing tops the fish fry. These traditional meals can be found nearly everywhere in the city, from local corner taverns to some of t... more

Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

In what they hope to make an annual tradition, last March beatmakers, musicians and friends Dylan Thomas, Charles English, Haz Solo, Jason Jones, Victor Yañez-Lazcano and Miguel Rodriguez retreated to a lodge in wooded Tomahawk, Wis., spared no ex.. more

Jan 13, 2012 4:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee’s Goodnight Loving christened their new record, The Goodnight Loving Supper Club, with a title that they’ll probably have to explain quite a bit on the road. Supper clubs, for those who don’t dine out much in northern Wisconsin more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

The 2004 and 2005 showcases at Vogel Hall in the Marcus Center took the form of vaudeville Milwaukee's Got Talent! ,Classical Music/Dance more

Sep 1, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

It's probably safe to say that Weezer's iTunes (and iPhone!)-only Christmas With Weezer is the weirdest, laziest 14-minute Christmas album ever. Whether they were being cheeky or earnest by doing six quick-as-hell, by-the-books covers of the m.. more

Dec 24, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Situatedeast of Mitchell International Airport in an area of low-rise officebuildings, South Woods restaurant occupies a very unlikely location.The patch of mature trees lining its driveway and the si,Dining Out more

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

BOBU’S STEAKHOUSE & LOUNGE 1,Dining Out more

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

