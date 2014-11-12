RSS
Susan Kerns
Film Clips: Nov. 13
Groomed by her unrepentant “mom-ager” (Minnie Driver) to become a pop star, British singer Noni (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is poised on the cusp of major stardom when she is overcome with depression and prepares to jump to her death from a Los An... more
Tate Bunker’s Little Red
Nov 9, 2014 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Trickster: Native American Tales, A Graphic Collection (Fulcrom Books), ed. by Matt Dembicki
The Trickster is an archetype, a universal figure in religion and folklore. In Trickster, graphic artist Matt Dembicki collects two dozen tales as told by Native American storytellers and illustrated in full color by different artists in th... more
May 14, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
