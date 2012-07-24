Sustainable
Milwaukee Building Far Beyond the Standard
Milwaukee developer Juli Kaufmann cleaned up a polluted city lot at the corner of Bruce and South Second streets, several blocks north of the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower, and built the new 30,000-square-foot Clock Shadow Building... more
Jul 24, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Off the Cuff 1 Comments
PEEPS, PEEPS, PEEPS Competition @ RAM
A Wisconsin museum, the distinctive Racine Art Museum (RAM), owns the honor of being the only art museum in the country to host a PEEPS competition. This year, the RAM opened their 2nd Annual International Peeps Competition on April 1 and extends .. more
Apr 14, 2011 9:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Respecting Surf and Turf
Executivechef Jerry Garcia of Hotel Metro has committed to removing himself andhis kitch 411 E. Mason St., Milwaukee. Call (414) 272- 1937 or visit www.hotelmetro.com. ,Eat/Drink more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview