Swan Lake

In most versions of Swan Lake, the white swan pas de deux represents the first meeting of Prince Siegfried and the swan queen Odette. He's obliged by virtue of his birth to marry and carry on the line, but no available more

May 21, 2013 7:59 PM Classical Music

In rehearsal for Milwaukee Ballet's Swan Lake, Luz San Miguel dances the delicate curved arabesques of the White Swan with more than grace and perfect technique; she seems endlessly apologetic. The mournful girl knows that more

May 14, 2013 11:59 PM Classical Music

Parts of Tchaikovsky's score for Swan Lake are so overly familiar that I admit I went into the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's performance last Friday evening with some dread. But as the substantial “selections from” unfolded... more

Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

