Swan Lake
Revising Swan Lake
In most versions of Swan Lake, the white swan pas de deux represents the first meeting of Prince Siegfried and the swan queen Odette. He's obliged by virtue of his birth to marry and carry on the line, but no available more
May 21, 2013 7:59 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Pushing Classical into Contemporary
In rehearsal for Milwaukee Ballet's Swan Lake, Luz San Miguel dances the delicate curved arabesques of the White Swan with more than grace and perfect technique; she seems endlessly apologetic. The mournful girl knows that more
May 14, 2013 11:59 PM John Schneider Classical Music
MSO's 'Swan Lake' Ripples With Beauty
Parts of Tchaikovsky's score for Swan Lake are so overly familiar that I admit I went into the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's performance last Friday evening with some dread. But as the substantial “selections from” unfolded... more
Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music