Swindle
Sexiest Curve Ball in baseball is back!
Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
More Roster Moves
Newest rumors have both Chris Duffy and Hernan Iribarren will be sentback down to Nashville before the Interleague series with the Twins.Gerut will be put on the roster and the other spot is for RJ Swindleand his slow curve ball of doom.The Twi.. more
May 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Obsessive Consumption
Overwhelmed by the consumer culture around her, Mississippi artist Kate Bingaman started Obsessive Consumption, a series of artwork and a corresponding Web site (,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Neutral Site?
Former Brewers skinflint Bud Selig made yet another faux pas when he sent the Astros to play the Division Champion Cubs in a "neutral" facility, our own Miller Park. Selig was trying to ,Sports more
Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports