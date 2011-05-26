RSS

Syleena Johnson

Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood’s production of An Apology.He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It’s kind of an interesting c.. more

May 26, 2011 1:11 PM Theater

blogimage3893.jpe

Jun 18, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage6925.jpe

Sugar Blue @ Jazz in the Park, 6:30 p.m. Attemptingto establish a nickname for himself as memorable as those of MuddyWaters and Blind Lemon, harmonica wiz James Whiting ado,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage3892.jpe

%uFFFD As the bank crisis spreads and George W. Bush continues to push for a bailout it seems fitting that we in the sports world could turn this into a bracket. ,Sports more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3893.jpe

Way back in July the Shepherd's own Art Kumbalek and Frank Clines predicted that the Brewe "Fairly Disinterested Observers" ,Sports more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES