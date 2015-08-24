System Of A Down
Forty Martyrs: Armenian Chants from Aleppo
On one of their early albums, System of a Down included a hidden bonus track, “Der Voghormya,” mistakenly identified by Entertainment Weekly as “Vietnamese folk music.” Actually, it was a,Album Reviews more
Aug 24, 2015 4:16 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
I have found the key to Manny Parra's (lack of ) success
Manny Parra has had a rough start to the season and many Brewers fans are left wondering where the promising young left-handers "stuff" has gone. Today, I discovered the answer.Here's Manny in July of 2008...And in June of 2008...And making a late.. more
Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Scars on Broadway
System of a Down made some of the smartest, most bracing metal ever. Two of SOAD's members, Daron Malakian and John Dolmayan, have branched off as Scars on Broadway. Their debut disc is a logical ,CD Reviews more
Aug 24, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews