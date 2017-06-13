T
Anatomy of Terror: From the Death of Bin Laden to the Rise of the Islamic State (W.W. Norton), by Ali Soufan
In Anatomy of Terror: From the Death of Bin Laden to the Rise of the Islamic State, Ali Soufan, a bestselling author and Lebanese-born former counterintelligence operative for the FBI, writes in swift journalistic strokes about the leading ... more
Jun 13, 2017 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Books
Edenbridge: The Great Momentum (Steamhammer/SPV)
Austria’s Edenbridge released its debut album, Sunrise in Eden, in 2000 among a slew of similar female-fronted symphonic metal bands. Many have come and gone, but Edenbridge—still led by angelic vocalist Sabine Edelsbacher and mononymous mu... more
Jan 31, 2017 2:35 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: June 18-24
It’s a huge weekend for outdoor festivals as Milwaukee prepares for The Rolling Stones and Summerfest. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Is It Time For a New Sheriff in Town?
It’s pretty safe to say that Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke didn’t want to talk about his record in office during last Friday’s interview more
Jul 23, 2014 1:54 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 27 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: May 8-14
Against Me, Robert Randolph, Space Raft and more! more
May 7, 2014 7:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Song of the Survivor
Inner peace and social justice, not unlike the personal and the political, should never be entirely separate. That’s one theme in Paul McComas’ 2002 novel, Unplugged. After publication, the Milwaukee-turned-Evanston, Ill., author refitted ... more
Mar 20, 2014 5:56 PM David Luhrssen Books
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 7-Nov. 13
One of the more inventive figures from the early ’80s new wave movement, Thomas Dolby remains best known for his 1982 hit “She Blinded Me With Science,” but since that fluke hit, Dolby has spent the more
Nov 6, 2013 2:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 17-23
Among the many remarkable things about beer: You can cook with it. For his new book The America Craft Beer Cookbook, journalist and beer aficionado John Holl more
Oct 16, 2013 1:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Blue Ribbon Beer Run Revs Up for First Show
“The first cars will be nosed out here,” Cary Maleu says, gesturing at the street in front of Best Place, located in the historic Pabst Brewery building on Ninth and more
Jul 10, 2013 11:05 PM Tea Krulos Dining Preview
Few Bright Spots for Women in Walker’s Budget
Gov. Scott Walker’s 2013-2015 state budget doesn’t include the drastic funding cuts and collective bargaining changes he imposed in his previous budget.But its mixed bag of income tax cuts, Medicaid more
May 15, 2013 1:02 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Haiku Funeral
If the world is going to end on Dec. 21, Nightmare Painting—the third full-length album from former Racine bassist William Kopecky and Bulgarian dark master Dimitar Dimitrov—would be the perfect soundtrack. Dwelling in the deep more
Dec 20, 2012 4:46 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Charlie Christian
Before electrical amplification, the guitar was easily drowned out in orchestras or noisy nightclubs. Once players were able to plug in, guitars overtook pianos and saxophones as the lead instrument in popular music. Charlie more
Dec 20, 2012 4:45 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Louis Armstrong
Louis Armstrong was a prominent figure in American culture through his death in 1971, but many have argued that he was never as sharp as on the recordings he made in the late 1920s with the Hot Five and the Hot Seven more
Dec 20, 2012 4:43 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Bessie Smith
Bessie Smith didn’t make the first blues recordings, but she may have been the first authentic blues singer to record. The Complete Columbia Recordings, a 10-CD set, is the definitive documentary of the artist who awakened the more
Dec 20, 2012 4:42 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hall of Famers
The Red Hot Chili Peppers had major occasion to celebrate their history and accomplishments this spring, when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But from what drummer Chad Smith says, there isn’t... more
Oct 30, 2012 1:45 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Sharon Van Etten's Songs of Heartbreak and Transience
“The thing about revisiting cities: People ask what your favorite city is and what you're looking forward... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Music Feature
The Con Is On in Sunset's'Six Degrees'
When people take advantage of the ambiguity of identity at the expense of others, it can get positively revolting. Take the case of David Hampton, a man who passed himself off as the son of Sidney Poitier in the early '80s. Hampton conned m... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Though a box-office dud when released in 1982, Tron's cult following now includes gamers and fanboys. In chapter one, Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) disappeared. No one knows he was digitized inside a computer, and has lived there ever since. I... more
Apr 14, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
After a zombiefying virus sweeps the land, two men and one woman seek refuge in the countryside. Isolated and frightened, their anxiety grows as throngs of mindless reanimated dead grasp at them while they make food runs into an abandoned t... more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Nov. 6 - Nov. 12
Saturday, Nov. 8 ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee