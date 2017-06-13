RSS

T

anatomyofterror.jpg.jpe

In Anatomy of Terror: From the Death of Bin Laden to the Rise of the Islamic State, Ali Soufan, a bestselling author and Lebanese-born former counterintelligence operative for the FBI, writes in swift journalistic strokes about the leading ... more

Jun 13, 2017 2:15 PM Books

edenbridge.jpg.jpe

Austria’s Edenbridge released its debut album, Sunrise in Eden, in 2000 among a slew of similar female-fronted symphonic metal bands. Many have come and gone, but Edenbridge—still led by angelic vocalist Sabine Edelsbacher and mononymous mu... more

Jan 31, 2017 2:35 PM Album Reviews

twim_rollingstones.jpg.jpe

The Rolling Stones @ Marcus Amphitheater, June 23

It’s a huge weekend for outdoor festivals as Milwaukee prepares for The Rolling Stones and Summerfest. more

Jun 16, 2015 11:25 PM This Week in Milwaukee

news1.jpg.jpe

It’s pretty safe to say that Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke didn’t want to talk about his record in office during last Friday’s interview more

Jul 23, 2014 1:54 AM News Features 27 Comments

againstme.jpg.jpe

Against Me, Robert Randolph, Space Raft and more! more

May 7, 2014 7:53 PM This Week in Milwaukee

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Inner peace and social justice, not unlike the personal and the political, should never be entirely separate. That’s one theme in Paul McComas’ 2002 novel, Unplugged. After publication, the Milwaukee-turned-Evanston, Ill., author refitted ... more

Mar 20, 2014 5:56 PM Books

bb.jpg.jpe

One of the more inventive figures from the early ’80s new wave movement, Thomas Dolby remains best known for his 1982 hit “She Blinded Me With Science,” but since that fluke hit, Dolby has spent the more

Nov 6, 2013 2:19 AM This Week in Milwaukee

neko.jpg.jpe

Among the many remarkable things about beer: You can cook with it. For his new book The America Craft Beer Cookbook, journalist and beer aficionado John Holl more

Oct 16, 2013 1:03 AM This Week in Milwaukee

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

“The first cars will be nosed out here,” Cary Maleu says, gesturing at the street in front of Best Place, located in the historic Pabst Brewery building on Ninth and more

Jul 10, 2013 11:05 PM Dining Preview

budgetcuts.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker’s 2013-2015 state budget doesn’t include the drastic funding cuts and collective bargaining changes he imposed in his previous budget.But its mixed bag of income tax cuts, Medicaid more

May 15, 2013 1:02 AM News Features

nightmare-painting-cover.jpg.jpe

If the world is going to end on Dec. 21, Nightmare Painting—the third full-length album from former Racine bassist William Kopecky and Bulgarian dark master Dimitar Dimitrov—would be the perfect soundtrack. Dwelling in the deep more

Dec 20, 2012 4:46 PM Album Reviews

chric04.jpg.jpe

Before electrical amplification, the guitar was easily drowned out in orchestras or noisy nightclubs. Once players were able to plug in, guitars overtook pianos and saxophones as the lead instrument in popular music. Charlie more

Dec 20, 2012 4:45 PM Album Reviews

886979456525.jpg.jpe

Louis Armstrong was a prominent figure in American culture through his death in 1971, but many have argued that he was never as sharp as on the recordings he made in the late 1920s with the Hot Five and the Hot Seven more

Dec 20, 2012 4:43 PM Album Reviews

51qcgypw1nl__sl500_.jpg.jpe

Bessie Smith didn’t make the first blues recordings, but she may have been the first authentic blues singer to record. The Complete Columbia Recordings, a 10-CD set, is the definitive documentary of the artist who awakened the more

Dec 20, 2012 4:42 PM Album Reviews

rhcp.jpg.jpe

The Red Hot Chili Peppers had major occasion to celebrate their history and accomplishments this spring, when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But from what drummer Chad Smith says, there isn’t... more

Oct 30, 2012 1:45 PM Music Feature

blogimage19448.jpe

“The thing about revisiting cities: People ask what your favorite city is and what you're looking forward... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

When people take advantage of the ambiguity of identity at the expense of others, it can get positively revolting. Take the case of David Hampton, a man who passed himself off as the son of Sidney Poitier in the early '80s. Hampton conned m... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage14523.jpe

Though a box-office dud when released in 1982, Tron's cult following now includes gamers and fanboys. In chapter one, Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) disappeared. No one knows he was digitized inside a computer, and has lived there ever since. I... more

Apr 14, 2011 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage12084.jpe

After a zombiefying virus sweeps the land, two men and one woman seek refuge in the countryside. Isolated and frightened, their anxiety grows as throngs of mindless reanimated dead grasp at them while they make food runs into an abandoned t... more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

1225859479491121977d558.jpg.jpe

Saturday, Nov. 8 ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES