Tairre Christopherson
'Romeo and Juliet' for Seniors
Off the Wall Theatre conjures an interesting atmosphere for its production of Romeo and Juliet. The audience is welcomed into its intimate studio space by residents more
Apr 4, 2014 12:27 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Man Like Hong Kong’ Remains a Mystery
A Man Like Hong Kong is Off the Wall Theatre’s current offering to the Euro-mystery genre, promising international intrigue steeped in a back story filled with dark secrets and displaying requisite stealth... more
Sep 28, 2012 2:01 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Off the Wall's Redemptive 'Tempest'
Off the Wall Theatre has conjured up a perfect storm of a production with its season finale, Shakespeare's The Tempest. The bard's classic tale of revenge and redemption marks a high point for director Dale Gutzman's company, due in large p more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater