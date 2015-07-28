RSS

The Tallest Man On Earth

Photo by Christopher Patrickernst

The Urban Island Beach Party, Center Street Daze and the Bronzeville Cultural & Arts Festival will keep Milwaukee outside Saturday. more

Q: How do you start a painting? How do you come up with ideas? Do you know what you want from the start? Do you ever mess up? How do you know when you're done?A: It's complicated...The most common questions I get from viewers, fans and art-adm.. more

Bounding, ebullient, fraught with youth, at once joyous and tortured: The diminutive Swedish whirlwind of songwriting energy known as The Tallest Man on Earth is back for a second full-length release.As on 2008’s Shallow Grave, Kristian Mat... more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Likely Republican nominee John McCain’s recent rollout of his plan to make the United States energy-independent— the Lexington Project— included offshore drilling,a $300 million reward for a next-gen car battery, and big handouts ton... more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

