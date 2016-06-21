In Tandem Theatre Company
‘Thank you. NEXT!’ Says the Audition Manager in Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s New Reality Opera
Thank You. NEXT!, Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s sixth commissioned world premiere in as many seasons, follows 11 of Milwaukee’s finest opera singers as, one by one, they perform a different famous aria in the context of an audition. The “waitin... more
Jun 21, 2016 3:57 PM John Schneider Classical Music
In Tandem’s Dark Comedy, ‘Any Given Monday’
In Tandem’s season opener, Bruce Graham’s provocative, prize-winning, dark comedy Any Given Monday, proves a real winner in all respects more
Oct 6, 2015 7:53 PM Steve Spice Theater
In Tandem's Well-Mannered Comedy
What were you doing in 1967? Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher was a 9-year-old boy who attended a weekly etiquette class in his Ohio hometown. His experiences became the blueprint for Mrs. Mannerly, which opened Friday at the Tenth Street Theatre... more
Oct 12, 2011 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater