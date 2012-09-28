Tarp
The Choice Between Automatons and Leaders
Ask corporate executives what they really want in a legislator, and they probably won't use word...
Sep 28, 2012 11:47 AM David Sirota News Features
Republican Rape Remark Sheds Light on GOP Reality
Democratsand the rest of the countryare rightly upset by the comments by Missouri GOP Senate hopeful Todd Akin about "legitimate rape."

His comment was uninformed, wrong and just plain offensive.

What struck me the most was h..
Aug 21, 2012 5:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
People On Stage Playing People On Stage
It's not entirely uncommon for actors to find themselves onstage playing musicians onstage. One finds oneself watch a musical that's been fashioned around the format of a concert by musician characters performing . . . there's usually a plot of..
Jun 30, 2010 11:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sigmund Snopek
For decades, Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist Sigmund Snopek has been one of the hardest working musicians in the local music scene, tackling everything from jazz to experimental prog-rock. He's even an accomplished composer, penning composi...
Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Q&A with Les Leopold, author of The Looting of America
What was more horrifying than last years financial implosion: That it happened, or that the average person couldnt make sense of it? Fortunately, Les Leopold was already looking into the complex financial instruments that nearly br..
Jun 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Associated Bank Gives Up
Last week, Associated Bank's CEO, Paul Beideman, made several mistakes in rapid succession. First he proved to be completely tone-deaf in the face of media criticism about a "junket" planned,Left and Right
Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features
Free Mojito With Checking Account!
Last week, Daniel Bice, writing in his "No Quarter" column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, reported that Associated Bank took a $525 million handout from the federal government. No great s,Left and Right
Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM Walter Piotrowski News Features 1 Comments
Think You Know John McCain?
But as Democratic nominee Barack Obama countered, that would be like calling a "staf Mother Jones ,Think You Know John McCain?
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features