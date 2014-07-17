Tax Cut
Deschutes Brewing Comes to Wisconsin
Earlier this month the Bend, Oregon brewery Deschutes landed its beers in Wisconsin for the first time. Coincidentally just one week prior, Bay View's much-anticipated restaurant Goodkind opened its doors for the first time unveiling its European-.. more
Jul 17, 2014 6:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
Walker’s $100 Million Tax Scam
Golly, can anybody in this state think of a better way to spend $100 million than trying to buy Wisconsin voters with a 13-buck tip? more
Oct 23, 2013 3:12 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
How Laws Shouldn’t Be Made
At the urging of leaders in criminal justice and law enforcement throughout the state, Gov. Scott Walker vetoed a Republican attempt to return sleazy bail bondsmen and more
Jul 3, 2013 5:40 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Democrats Shut Out of Fast-Tracked Budget and Bills
Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Scott Walker met this past week to craft handshake deals on income tax cuts, voucher school expansion and Medicaid more
Jun 5, 2013 2:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Walker’s Budget Weakens Programs for the Poor
One of the main features of Gov. Scott Walker’s biennial state budget is a $343 million income tax cut that will primarily go to the wealthiest Wisconsinites. more
May 7, 2013 9:22 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Rebuilding an American Legacy
If there is any subject that enrages those who now call themselves conservatives, it is federal spending—and especially the stimulus program enacted by the Democratic administration and Congress last year. The government can do nothing righ... more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features