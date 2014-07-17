RSS

Tax Cut

Earlier this month the Bend, Oregon brewery Deschutes landed its beers in Wisconsin for the first time. Coincidentally just one week prior, Bay View's much-anticipated restaurant Goodkind opened its doors for the first time unveiling its European-.. more

Jul 17, 2014 6:50 PM Eat/Drink

Golly, can anybody in this state think of a better way to spend $100 million than trying to buy Wisconsin voters with a 13-buck tip? more

Oct 23, 2013 3:12 PM Taking Liberties

At the urging of leaders in criminal justice and law enforcement throughout the state, Gov. Scott Walker vetoed a Republican attempt to return sleazy bail bondsmen and more

Jul 3, 2013 5:40 PM Taking Liberties

Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Scott Walker met this past week to craft handshake deals on income tax cuts, voucher school expansion and Medicaid more

Jun 5, 2013 2:38 PM News Features

One of the main features of Gov. Scott Walker’s biennial state budget is a $343 million income tax cut that will primarily go to the wealthiest Wisconsinites. more

May 7, 2013 9:22 PM News Features

If there is any subject that enrages those who now call themselves conservatives, it is federal spending—and especially the stimulus program enacted by the Democratic administration and Congress last year. The government can do nothing righ... more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

