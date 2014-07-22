Taxicabs
Milwaukee Ends the Taxicab Cap
Jul 22, 2014 4:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 3 Comments
Inside the City’s Taxicab Wars
On July 22, the city's existing taxicab industry could be completely upended if the Milwaukee Common Council votes to eliminate the cap on permits as well as allow
Jul 9, 2014 2:10 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Taxicab Drivers Not Happy with City’s Study of New Regulations
Now that the city's strict cap on taxicab permits has been declared unconstitutional, the Milwaukee Common Council has an opportunity to develop new taxicab permitting
Jul 17, 2013 12:53 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Judge Strikes a Blow to Sanfelippo Taxi Empire
The Sanfelippo family's control of Milwaukee's taxicab cartel may be over.In an oral decision delivered April 16, Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Jane Carroll found that the city's strict cap on taxicab permits is unconstitutional.
Apr 30, 2013 10:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features