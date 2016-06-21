Tay Butler
Vincent VanGREAT Taps His Joyful Side on “UnGREATful
Vincent VanGREAT teamed with a slew of veteran Milwaukee rap artists for his debut album UnGREATful. more
Jun 21, 2016 4:11 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Dec. 4 - Dec. 10
Shepherd-Express, Page 36 This Week in Milwaukee ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Sept. 18-Sept. 24
Thursday, Sept. 18 The Scotland Yard Gospel Cho,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Best Rap Songs of 2009
Most readers are probably well past their "end of the year" list saturation point by now, but there's one more that deserves special attention: Passion of the Weiss's The 50 Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2009. The blog has compiled a fantastic downloadabl.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music