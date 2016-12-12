RSS

Tchaikovsky

The Nutcracker lives in countless details, many invented by the dancers, seemingly improvised. The whole show felt fresh and perfectly unified. more

Dec 12, 2016 2:40 PM Dance

Photo by Clark Maxwell, Flickr CCWhat makes a bar a gastropub can be a little murky. Bydefinition, a gastropub is simply a pub with upscale, high-quality food. Youwill not find frozen jalapeno poppers on the menu at a gastroub, but you mayfind .. more

Dec 3, 2015 8:10 PM Brew City Booze

Photo by Benjamin Ealovega

With James Feddeck as guest conductor for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, last Friday’s performance highlighted the glamour of Tchaikovsky and the subtleties of Sibelius. more

Feb 3, 2015 9:07 PM Classical Music

Photo by Gabrielle Revere

Guest conductor Gilbert Varga returned to conduct the final classical concert of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra season last weekend. The highlight was Karen Gomyo’s account of Tchaikovsky’s Concerto for Violin, with every note and nuance ... more

Jun 10, 2014 10:01 PM Classical Music

In most versions of Swan Lake, the white swan pas de deux represents the first meeting of Prince Siegfried and the swan queen Odette. He's obliged by virtue of his birth to marry and carry on the line, but no available more

May 21, 2013 7:59 PM Classical Music

In rehearsal for Milwaukee Ballet's Swan Lake, Luz San Miguel dances the delicate curved arabesques of the White Swan with more than grace and perfect technique; she seems endlessly apologetic. The mournful girl knows that more

May 14, 2013 11:59 PM Classical Music

In the darkness and cold of winter, we draw together for comfort. Holiday traditions help us find our lives again through the rituals we share. As a tuxedoed cabaret crooner, I return to the classic holiday standards every year more

Nov 28, 2012 2:26 PM A&E Feature

Parts of Tchaikovsky's score for Swan Lake are so overly familiar that I admit I went into the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's performance last Friday evening with some dread. But as the substantial “selections from” unfolded... more

Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

I have written often in the last decade of the steady improvement in the quality of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Listening anew on Saturday evening I heard an ensemble moving into a new realm of refined excellence... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

When Jean Sibelius was in his mid-teens, he was studying hard to become a famous concert violinist. Indeed, he did become a fine musician, but fate had other plans and Sibelius soon found himself drawn toward composition instead of performa... more

Mar 5, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

One of the best attributes of Classical music is how it can paint an aural picture of a time and place—more than mere travelogue—giving the listener a sense of what the composer experienced so long ago and far away. Two very divergent such ... more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

  Ihave thought about violinist Hilary Hahn more than any other musician who worksthe concerto circuit. She has played here often, nearly every season for manyyears no,Classical Music/Dance more

Jun 3, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

