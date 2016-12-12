Tchaikovsky
The Magic of Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
The Nutcracker lives in countless details, many invented by the dancers, seemingly improvised. The whole show felt fresh and perfectly unified. more
Dec 12, 2016 2:40 PM John Schneider Dance
Glamour of Tchaikovsky, Subtleties of Sibelius
With James Feddeck as guest conductor for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, last Friday’s performance highlighted the glamour of Tchaikovsky and the subtleties of Sibelius. more
Feb 3, 2015 9:07 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO’s Season Finale
Guest conductor Gilbert Varga returned to conduct the final classical concert of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra season last weekend. The highlight was Karen Gomyo’s account of Tchaikovsky’s Concerto for Violin, with every note and nuance ... more
Jun 10, 2014 10:01 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Revising Swan Lake
In most versions of Swan Lake, the white swan pas de deux represents the first meeting of Prince Siegfried and the swan queen Odette. He's obliged by virtue of his birth to marry and carry on the line, but no available more
May 21, 2013 7:59 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Pushing Classical into Contemporary
In rehearsal for Milwaukee Ballet's Swan Lake, Luz San Miguel dances the delicate curved arabesques of the White Swan with more than grace and perfect technique; she seems endlessly apologetic. The mournful girl knows that more
May 14, 2013 11:59 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s Holiday Tradition
In the darkness and cold of winter, we draw together for comfort. Holiday traditions help us find our lives again through the rituals we share. As a tuxedoed cabaret crooner, I return to the classic holiday standards every year more
Nov 28, 2012 2:26 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
MSO's 'Swan Lake' Ripples With Beauty
Parts of Tchaikovsky's score for Swan Lake are so overly familiar that I admit I went into the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's performance last Friday evening with some dread. But as the substantial “selections from” unfolded... more
Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Goulding Dazzles in Impressive MSO Concert
I have written often in the last decade of the steady improvement in the quality of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Listening anew on Saturday evening I heard an ensemble moving into a new realm of refined excellence... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Virtuoso Performances of Sibelius, Tchaikovsky at MSO
When Jean Sibelius was in his mid-teens, he was studying hard to become a famous concert violinist. Indeed, he did become a fine musician, but fate had other plans and Sibelius soon found himself drawn toward composition instead of performa... more
Mar 5, 2012 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Classical Music as Tour Guide
One of the best attributes of Classical music is how it can paint an aural picture of a time and place—more than mere travelogue—giving the listener a sense of what the composer experienced so long ago and far away. Two very divergent such ... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Divine Discipline
Ihave thought about violinist Hilary Hahn more than any other musician who worksthe concerto circuit. She has played here often, nearly every season for manyyears no,Classical Music/Dance more
Jun 3, 2008 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music