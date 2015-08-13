Ten Chimneys
KT Sullivan at Ten Chimneys
Broadway cabaret star KT Sullivan will be performing a couple of shows this coming weekend at Ten Chimneys. A charming singer who has performed from London to Paris to Australia, Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center and many other places in betwe.. more
Aug 13, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jack O’Brien At Ten Chimneys
Three-timeTony winner Jack O’Brien is well-installed in the vast machinery of New Yorktheater. This fall he will appear on Broadway with Matthew Broderick and NathanLane in a production of It's Only A Play. All next month into July hewill be a.. more
May 25, 2014 9:41 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Epitome of Elegance: The beautifully renovated Milwaukee County Historical Society was a perfect setting for Ten Chimneys’ 10th anniversary gala. Lynn Fontanne, Alfred Lunt and Joe Garton—the latter credited with saving more
May 15, 2013 12:32 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Ten Chimneys
A Day at Ten Chimenys
In his new comedy on the Milwaukee Repertory Theater's Powerhouse stage, playwright Jeffrey Hatcher imagines stagy entanglements and arch repartee involving several giants of 20th century theater. Ten Chimneys is named after the Genesee De... more
Sep 8, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Drew A&E Feature 1 Comments
Uprooted's Free Staged Reading at Ten Chimneys
The Alice Childress drama Trouble In Mind is a fascinating look at the nature of race relations on and offstage in the mid twentieth century. A group of theatre companies across the country will be performing a staged reading of the 1955 drama. .. more
Jun 8, 2011 5:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lunt, Fontanne and Noel Coward
Early on in the 20th Century, a man destined to be known as a playwright and a couple destined to become known as actors met in New York City. The three were penniless at the time. They laughingly joked that when all three were rich and famous, .. more
Oct 14, 2010 1:49 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Laura Gordon Awarded Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship
July 11 – 18th, Milwaukee Rep Resident Actress Laura Gordon joins 9 actors from around the country in a series of master classes at Ten Chimneys this summer. It’s quite an honor, but it’s really no surprise. Gordon is a talented and accomplished.. more
May 4, 2010 11:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Goats, Monkeys And A Shrew
Goats And Monkeys presents its latest staged reading this coming weekend in both Genesee Depot and Milwaukee as it presents The Taming of the Shrew at Ten Chimneys on Friday and the Live Artists Studio on Saturday and Sunday. Directed by talente.. more
Apr 28, 2010 8:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pygmalion At Ten Chimneys Monday
My wife keeps suggesting that we go to Ten Chimneys some time. The grand estate of golden age Broadway talents Alfred Lunt and Fontanne would certainly be interesting, but the $30 it would cost to tour the place always seems more than a bit proh.. more
Mar 17, 2010 10:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater