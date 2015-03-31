RSS
Ten Questions To Ask Your Biolog
World Premieres at Next Act and First Stage
Two world premieres in Milwaukee theaters, Luchadora! at First Stage and Ten Questions to Ask your Biology Teacher about Evolution at Next Act. more
Mar 31, 2015 9:55 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Evolution and the Classroom with Next Act Theatre
Next Act Theatre closes its season next month with a world premiere. Playwright/screenwriter Stephen Massicotte had written The Clockmaker , which Next Act produced a couple of years ago. This year Massicotte bring Next Act Ten Questions to Ask Yo.. more
Mar 27, 2015 2:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brewers vs. Astros
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their series against the Houston Astros this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!