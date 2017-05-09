Tessara Morgan
'Only We Know Best—At the Town Hall Meeting'
Milwaukee Metro Voices teams with composer Jason Powell at Next Act Theatre (May 12-21), a timely musical comedy that satirizes partisanship and strives to start a real conversation. more
May 9, 2017 1:26 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
A Cabin In The Woods: The Musical
Oct 31, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Secretaries at the UC Next Month
Some time ago playwright Adam Bock put together The Receptionist --a clever, little comedy about office life that gradually descended into darkness. Only a few years later, the creative team of Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell.. more
May 17, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
It’s a Wonderful Life
Though the scenes about a failing bank may ring a little bit too close to home during these recessionary times, Frank Capra’s 1946 Christmas epic It’s A Wonderful Life has remained one of the most enduring holiday films of all more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ed Gein: The Musical
Grave-robbing murderer Ed Gein has been the inspiration for horror films from Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but until now he’d never been the subject of a musical. Filmed for just $9,000 and starring director Dan Davies more
Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee