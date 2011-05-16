Thandie Newton
Apocalypse Again
What if suddenly the lights went out and the people disappeared, leaving behind empty suits of clothes and cars that crashed without their drivers? That's the premise of Vanishing on 7th Street, the latest in a long line of stories about loneso.. more
May 16, 2011 11:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Foreplay Mondays
Foreplay Mondays, a weekly event at the Miramar Theatre that began earlier this year, offers a hub for those insatiable individuals who find the “casual encounters” section of Craigslist a bit too unreliable. Billing itself as a couples-fri... more
Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Oliver Stone's W.
When he last turned to presidential biography for his subject, director Oliver Stone transformed the reign of Richard M. Nixon into Shakespearean tragedy. With W., his insightfully funny satire of George W. Bush, Stone turns the bumbling but affa.. more
Oct 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Spring Cleaning and Money Woes
It’s been a busy, busy few weeks for theMilwaukee Bucks. A spring-cleaning if you w Platoon ,Jim Cryns on Sports (Online Exclusive) more
Jul 3, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports