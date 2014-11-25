RSS

Thanks

ruthie2.jpg.jpe

Let’s give thanks. Why not, damn it? It’s that time of year, after all. Let’s see…what am I thankful for? Uhm, I’m thankful for my wonderfully smart, attractive and kind readers. I’m thankful for the “How to more

Nov 25, 2014 9:28 PM Hear Me Out

blogimage4602.jpe

Although separated by an ocean and multiple time zones, the Australian Outback bears remar Australia ,Film more

Nov 25, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Just wanted to say thank you all for reading every day. Hope everyone has a great day filled with family, friends, food and football. Enjoy the time you have folks, even when they get on your nerves, it's the only family you've got.Today I'm thank.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES