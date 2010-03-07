Theate
Bye Bye Liver Now Open-Ended
Chicago-based group The Pub Theatre recently announced that it has expanded the Milwaukee run of its comedy show Bye Bye Liver. The program of comic sketches celebrating alcohol was originally scheduled for a limited run. Response has been posi.. more
Mar 7, 2010 7:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Language Under the Influence of Shakespeare
The annual June trip too Spring Green for American Players Theatre has been lengthened a bit by their current budget. Having canceled their June matinees, out-of-towners looking to take in all three of the early season shows end up staying for thr.. more
Jun 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Friday the 13th Pt. 3: The Book Club Play
The standard workweek ends in another Friday the 13th. (Again.) This is the second month in a row. Being a well-adjusted, non-superstitious person, I can’t stress enough that this has no significance to me at all. That being said, I am out of tow.. more
Mar 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Insurgent Theatre and the end of KING LEAR
Insurgent Theatre recently announced its participation in an exquisite corpse-like production of King Lear as performed by a group of experimental theatre companies in the a space known as Bedlam up in the twin cities. Every so often, a group of .. more
Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Doubt and Certainty
In 1964, the time of Doubt, no one spoke of pedophile priests, even if the Roman Catholic Doubt ,Film more
Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
The Finger of Fate
Artie: Boy, do I have a sore left thumb! First the Packers and then, an hour later, both b Another Sunday, another day of ,Sports more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Darcy and Eliza
OnFriday night AcaciaTheatre opened its production of Pride and Prejudice at Pride and Prejudice ,Theater more
Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater
Dr. Chow's Love Medicine
Can you get anymore Milwaukee than a punked-out rendition of Charles Fox’s “Making Our Dreams Come True?” As such, the curiously named Dr. Chow’s LoveMedicine could be seen as an impromptu mascot for the city, drawing on a diverse range of styles... more
Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee