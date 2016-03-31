RSS

Theater Preview

tworivers1.jpg.jpe

All Photos by Erik Thiel

The new play Two Rivers, a moving, dramatic account of a family grappling with the revelation of a deep, dark family secret, has two more upcoming performances at The Alchemist Theater, on April 3 a,Theater more

Mar 31, 2016 2:33 PM Theater

Yesterday's LSU CWS game seemed like it was over from almost the beginning. The Rice Owls took the lead early and continued to tack on runs throughout the game. Going into the bottom of the ninth, the Tigers were down 5-2.Of course, ESPN's ticker .. more

Jun 18, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Ben is a working class Boston kid bicycling to school in an ivy-covered world of privilege. He gained entrance to MIT for pre-med and wants nothing less than Harvard Medical School. Harvard was his dream from childhood. He has the grades and the .. more

Mar 28, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1376.jpe

Democrats andRepublicans, liberals and conservatives: Americans may hold differentpositi Mass Appeal ,Theater more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

I feel like I'm pretty happy with a 6 seed. We did lose 9 games. Ithink our tournament run, the two wins over eventual #4 seed Notre Dameand the win over #3 seed Wisconsin were huge marks on our tournamentresume. When I saw Notre Dame's seed, I.. more

Mar 16, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1184.jpe

Fourpeople,two ash bins a Endgame ,Theater more

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage848.jpe

Theprivate,personal connection of the present to The Lion King ,Theater more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage770.jpe

Given theright circumstances, and depending on you Glengarry Glen Ross, ,Theater more

Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES