RSS

Theodore Soluri

classicalreview_itzhak_bylisamariemazzucco.jpg.jpe

Recent programs by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra include concerts featuring Itzhak Perlman and guest conductor Cristian Macelaru more

May 5, 2015 8:39 PM Classical Music

classical.jpg.jpe

The final Frankly Music concert of the season was performed last week at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Most in the audience certainly were aware of the events of the previous concert at this venue, after which the Stradivarius violin Frank Al... more

May 21, 2014 2:25 AM Classical Music

classical_illanasetapen.jpg.jpe

Avant garde ain’t what it used to be. Forty-five years ago it was still possible to shock and outrage a concert audience. Could that ever happen today? Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Luciano Berio’s wildy more

Mar 26, 2013 10:24 PM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES