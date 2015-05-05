Theodore Soluri
Itzhak Perlman with the Milwaukee Symphony
Recent programs by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra include concerts featuring Itzhak Perlman and guest conductor Cristian Macelaru more
May 5, 2015 8:39 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Frank Almond Returns to Wisconsin Lutheran
The final Frankly Music concert of the season was performed last week at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Most in the audience certainly were aware of the events of the previous concert at this venue, after which the Stradivarius violin Frank Al... more
May 21, 2014 2:25 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Berio’s Trippy ‘Sinfonia’
Avant garde ain’t what it used to be. Forty-five years ago it was still possible to shock and outrage a concert audience. Could that ever happen today? Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Luciano Berio’s wildy more
Mar 26, 2013 10:24 PM Rick Walters Classical Music