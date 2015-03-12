Thievery Corporation
The Week on The Disclaimer: The Dreadful 'Blurred Lines' Ruling
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're pretending it's 2013 and talking about Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines." Actually, there's good reason for revisiting the singer's .. more
Mar 12, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Imagining a trip-hop incarnation of Bob Marley, the Washington, D.C., duo Thievery Corporation blends smooth, grassroots reggae with synth-driven electronics. Through minimalist lyrics and lethargic rhythms, Rob Garza and Eric... more
Jun 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Ben Folds has kept busy since he disbanded his piano-rock trio Ben Folds Five shortly after the release of its bold final album, 1999's The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner. He's recorded plenty of solo albums... more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Bob Mould, The Joy Formidable, The Walkmen Will Play the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage
New-blood alt-rockers Young the Giant and AWOLNATION are among the headliners at Summerfest\'s U.S. Cellular Connection Stage. The stage will also host The Walkmen, The Joy Formidable and Bob Mould, who will play Sugar\'s landmark 1992 album <em>C.. more
Apr 24, 2012 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Try as you might, it’s hard to fit Thievery Corporation into a neat stylistic genre, or even a particular hemisphere of the globe. The group pushes the boundaries of electronic music by knitting together dub, bossa nova, acid jazz more
Jun 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Soultime at the Apollo
Kevin Ramsey’s musical revue Soultime at the Apllo opens with a scene in the basement of the legendary Apollo Theater, the 75-year-old venue that has given countless African-American performers their start. Bricks adorn a long section of wa... more
Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee