RSS

Thievery Corporation

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're pretending it's 2013 and talking about Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines." Actually, there's good reason for revisiting the singer's .. more

Mar 12, 2015 4:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

blogimage19142.jpe

Imagining a trip-hop incarnation of Bob Marley, the Washington, D.C., duo Thievery Corporation blends smooth, grassroots reggae with synth-driven electronics. Through minimalist lyrics and lethargic rhythms, Rob Garza and Eric... more

Jun 30, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19123.jpe

Ben Folds has kept busy since he disbanded his piano-rock trio Ben Folds Five shortly after the release of its bold final album, 1999's The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner. He's recorded plenty of solo albums... more

Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage8192.jpe

New-blood alt-rockers Young the Giant and AWOLNATION are among the headliners at Summerfest\'s U.S. Cellular Connection Stage. The stage will also host The Walkmen, The Joy Formidable and Bob Mould, who will play Sugar\'s landmark 1992 album <em>C.. more

Apr 24, 2012 1:00 PM On Music

blogimage11369.jpe

Try as you might, it’s hard to fit Thievery Corporation into a neat stylistic genre, or even a particular hemisphere of the globe. The group pushes the boundaries of electronic music by knitting together dub, bossa nova, acid jazz more

Jun 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8192.jpe

Kevin Ramsey’s musical revue Soultime at the Apllo opens with a scene in the basement of the legendary Apollo Theater, the 75-year-old venue that has given countless African-American performers their start. Bricks adorn a long section of wa... more

Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES