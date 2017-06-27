Third Eye Blind
Summerfest Preview: July 4, 2017
Check out what's happening at Summerfest on July 4, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup. The Chainsmokers American Family Insurance Amphitheater 7:30 p.m. The ascent of The Chainsmoker,Summerfest 2017 more
Jun 27, 2017 12:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff Summerfest Guide
Rock the Green Canceled for the Second Year in a Row
Milwaukee's troubled Rock the Green festival has been canceled again, organizers announced yesterday. The environmentally conscious music festival had promised to return on Sept. 13, 2014 after canceling last year when it lost its primary sponsor,.. more
Aug 23, 2014 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rock The Green Receives Grant, Reaches Out to Out-of-Towners
Milwaukee\'s near-zero-waste music festival Rock the Green will accept a $25,000 Joint Effort Marketing grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism on Thursday morning in Veterans Park, the site of the festival. The grant will be used to advert.. more
Aug 28, 2012 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Third Eye Blind and Metric Will Headline Rock The Green
Sardonic alternative rockers Third Eye Blind and Canadian indie-rockers Metric will headline the second Rock The Green, the festival announced this morning. They\'ll be supported at the near-zero waste festival by Imagine Dragons, Morning Parade a.. more
Jul 10, 2012 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Third Eye Blind
“I think we're a really great rock band, frankly, and I think that we've been pretty slammingly misunderstood,” Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins lamented in a 2009 interview with the Shepherd Express . Third Eye Blind... more
Jul 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tuesday's Lessons
OK, I'm a little late with this posting thanks to yesterday's migraine, but Tuesday's elections provided some great insights into Scott Walker's trip to the far reaches of the political spectrum. Anyone aligned with Walker better think .. more
Apr 7, 2011 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
A Tale Of Two Dickens
Though he wrote numerous bits of prose that weren’t A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens seems to be fused with the holiday season in American popular culture. It’s not that difficult to imagine a point in the future where one might expect parents.. more
Nov 30, 2010 11:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Maritime
Few bands were burdened with as lofty a task as Maritime. Born under the long shadow cast by The Promise Ring, the seminal Milwaukee emo band that to this day inspires cultish devotion and utter revulsion but seldom anything in between, Mar... more
Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Torron-tial Downpour
As a true wine-making varietal, Torrontés is grown almostexclusively in Argentina. pisco, ,The Naked Vine more
Oct 12, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Third Eye Blind
Though few would have predicted it just years ago, ’90s alt-pop stars Third Eye Blind have been making a comeback recently, as their old hits have enjoyed new life on radio stations and in the songbook of frat boys with acoustic guitars eve... more
May 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments
Third Eye Blind (5/30)
Still together after 12 years and 8 million records sold, Third Eye Blind is going to be performing at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, May 30at 8pm. Third Eye Blind will be performing many of t,Promotions more
May 30, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Third Eye Blind’s Semi-Charmed Second Chance
In the six years since Third Eye Blind released their last album to commercial indifferenc Yes Man ,Music Feature more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
They're Back From That Ledge, My Friend
In that awkward early evening downtime between the SXSW day parties and the nighttime showcases, I might have seen Third Eye Blind yesterday evening. They might have played "Jumper," and I might have really enjoyed it. That's what getting old i.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
M. Ward @ The Pabst Theater
Thereare few musicians in today’s indie scene as enigmatic as M. Ward. His l Post-War ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews