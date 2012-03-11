RSS

A Thousand Words

Mar 11, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 10, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 9, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 4, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 3, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 2, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A Thousand Words is present on the stage from the moment the audience walks in to the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. A collaboration between Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Forward Theatre Company, the Gwendolyn Rice drama has come to d.. more

Feb 21, 2012 11:47 PM Theater

Thankfully, it doesn't take “a thousand words” to describe the world premiere that opened at the Broadway Theatre Center's intimate Studio Theatre on Friday. In fact, only a few will do: “brilliant,” “witty,” more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Billed as “tragical, comical, historical,” David Davalos' Wittenberg is an intellectual comedy with an edge to it. This month Windfall Theatre presents an intimate staging of the play, which is set on a university campus in the early 16th more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

When light hits photosensitive paper through a lens, a moment is captured. Generations later, however, that moment is likely to be forgotten. Ultimately it's the stories behind a photo that connect an image to the present. Madison-based pla... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Blashfield (1848-1936) was one of America’s leading muralpainters at a time when pu Wisconsin, Past, ,Books more

Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM Books

