A Thousand Words
A Thousand Words
Written by Wisconsin-based playwright Gwendolyn Rice, A Thousand Words is a winning collaboration between Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Forward Theater Company of Madison. The play focuses on the work of renowned photographer Walker... more
Mar 11, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Thousand Words
Written by Wisconsin-based playwright Gwendolyn Rice, A Thousand Words is a winning collaboration between Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Forward Theater Company of Madison. The play focuses on the work of renowned photographer Walker... more
Mar 10, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Thousand Words
Written by Wisconsin-based playwright Gwendolyn Rice, A Thousand Words is a winning collaboration between Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Forward Theater... more
Mar 9, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Thousand Words
Written by Wisconsin-based playwright Gwendolyn Rice, A Thousand Words is a winning collaboration between Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Forward Theater Company of Madison. The play focuses on the work of renowned photographer Walker... more
Mar 4, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Thousand Words
Written by Wisconsin-based playwright Gwendolyn Rice, A Thousand Words is a winning collaboration between Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Forward Theater Company of Madison. The play focuses on the work of renowned photographer Walker... more
Mar 3, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Thousand Words
Written by Wisconsin-based playwright Gwendolyn Rice, A Thousand Words is a winning collaboration between Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Forward Theater... more
Mar 2, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Less than 1,000 Words on A THOUSAND WORDS
A Thousand Words is present on the stage from the moment the audience walks in to the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. A collaboration between Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Forward Theatre Company, the Gwendolyn Rice drama has come to d.. more
Feb 21, 2012 11:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber's Witty 'Thousand Words'
Thankfully, it doesn't take “a thousand words” to describe the world premiere that opened at the Broadway Theatre Center's intimate Studio Theatre on Friday. In fact, only a few will do: “brilliant,” “witty,” more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
16th-Century Laughs in Windfall's 'Wittenberg'
Billed as “tragical, comical, historical,” David Davalos' Wittenberg is an intellectual comedy with an edge to it. This month Windfall Theatre presents an intimate staging of the play, which is set on a university campus in the early 16th more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Captures 'A Thousand Words'
When light hits photosensitive paper through a lens, a moment is captured. Generations later, however, that moment is likely to be forgotten. Ultimately it's the stories behind a photo that connect an image to the present. Madison-based pla... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Master Muralist
Blashfield (1848-1936) was one of America’s leading muralpainters at a time when pu Wisconsin, Past, ,Books more
Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books