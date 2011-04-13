Threaded Metaphors
Rain Man
Rain Man is probably the best road picture of the past half century, not just for the cool vintage car and the scenery it passes through, but for being a true journey of discovery. One more thing: Rain Man might stand as one of the few classic Hol.. more
Apr 13, 2011 12:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Threaded Metaphors
The current exhibit at the Charles Allis Art Museum weaves together two disparate art forms: poetry and fiber. "Threaded Metaphors," which runs through July 26, includes the work of six poets and six fiber artists, all from Wisconsin. The w... more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Threaded Metaphors
The current exhibit at the Charles Allis Art Museum weaves together two disparate art forms: poetry and fiber. "Threaded Metaphors," which runs through July 26, includes the work of six poets and six fiber artists, all from Wisconsin. The w... more
May 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Threaded Metaphors
The current exhibit at the Charles Allis Art Museum weaves together two disparate art forms: poetry and fiber. "Threaded Metaphors," which runs through July 26, includes the work of six poets and six fiber artists, all from Wisconsin. The ... more
May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Threaded Metaphors
The current exhibit at the Charles Allis Art Museum weaves together two disparate art forms: poetry and fiber. "Threaded Metaphors," which runs through July 26, includes the work of six poets and six fiber artists, all from Wisconsin. The w... more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Threaded Metaphors
The current exhibit at the Charles Allis Art Museum weaves together two disparate art forms: poetry and fiber. "Threaded Metaphors," which opens today and runs through July 26, includes the work of six poets and six fiber artists, all from ... more
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Interview: Martha Monroe Focuses the Future of Milwaukee's Sister Museums
Two museums to curate exhibits for instead of one⎯a daunting job for the new Curator of Exhibitions and Collections at the Charles Allis Art Museum and Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, Martha Monroe. As she begins to study the history these s.. more
May 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Nilsestuen’s award-winning policies
Beforebecoming our state’s agriculture secretary in 2003, Rod Nilsestuenspent 2 What are the challenges of sourcing and serving local foods in Wisconsin? ,Eat/Drink more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview