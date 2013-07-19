Three Stooges
He Stooged to Conquer
TheThree Stooges enjoyed a remarkable run among America’s most enduring—andinstantly recognizable—comedians. Their raucous antics suggest naughty boys inmen’s bodies. The Stooges’ humor was lower brow than most, lacking the pathosof Laurel .. more
Jul 19, 2013 4:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
BERZERK!!! Tonight!
12:00pm, 03/21/09When I got to the house in northern River West, Insurgent Theatre co-founder Tracy Doyle and a few others were in the process of assembling BELTs (bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato) sandwiches. It wasn’t long before everyone was .. more
Mar 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ein Half-Baked Haus
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I can www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Art for Art's Sake more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake