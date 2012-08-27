Timberrattlers
My feature on the life of a low-A baseball player
This originally ran over at Brew Crew Ball, but I'm really proud of how it came out, so I'm cross-posting.And while many of this year's Timber Rattlers went to college and have at least some idea of what it's like to live on their own and take .. more
Aug 27, 2012 12:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Wisconsin TimberRattlers photo set
I was at the afternoon TimberRattlers game on Tuesday and was able to take quite a few pictures (its easier without a setting sun and then in the dark). Check out pithers Mark Williams, Stosh Wawrsek, Michael Strong and Michael White, among the re.. more
Aug 23, 2012 8:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers '12 pick Haniger out with torn PCL
Mitch Haniger, the kid selected with the supplemental pick the Brewers got by losing Prince Fielder to free agency, will miss six weeks with a torn PCL. He was placed on the 15 day DL by the Single-A TimberRattlers last week with little news, but .. more
Jul 10, 2012 10:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
TimberRattlers win in 10 - slideshow
May 17, 2012 6:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Meet TimberRattler Nick Ramirez
In just seven days back with the TimberRattlers, Nick Ramirez is making his presence known and showing that last year's numbers aren't the type of hitter he plans to be.After going hitless in his debut, he's had at least one hit in each of the g.. more
May 17, 2012 6:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Peralta first ex-Timber Rattler to play for Brewers
After the 2008 season, the Brewers ended their contract with the single-A West Virginia Power and moved their low-A affiliate team to Appleton and the Wisconsin TimberRattlers. The TimberRattlers had been Seattle's A team since 1993, but there's .. more
May 7, 2012 8:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
When World Series players played in Appleton
