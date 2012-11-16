RSS

Timo

Robert Ashley’s opera Perfect Lives was featured in Peter Greenaway’s documentary 4 American Composers after enjoying a long career at the cutting edge of musical theater. Ashley will perform his Lectures to Be more

Nov 16, 2012 3:06 PM Classical Music

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Jun 8, 2012 6:08 AM Visual Arts

Timo, or as he was originally named Timothy Myerring, works prolifically from his studio on the ground floor in the Marshall Building. He's often painting in his studio by 6:00 a.m., a time of day when Timo discovered he could be profoun.. more

Sep 13, 2011 1:29 AM Visual Arts

blogimage8330.jpe

This Friday, Perple Rain will be bringingPrince’s Minneapolissound to the Northern Prince ,Local Music more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

­When it debuted on Broadway more than four years ago, the musical version of Little Women Little Women ,Theater more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES