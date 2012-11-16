Timo
Classical Music Happenings
Robert Ashley’s opera Perfect Lives was featured in Peter Greenaway’s documentary 4 American Composers after enjoying a long career at the cutting edge of musical theater. Ashley will perform his Lectures to Be more
Nov 16, 2012 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Classical Music
Andy Warhol's Shoe Bright, Shoe Light @ 2012 Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Jun 8, 2012 6:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Portrait of an Artist's Studio: Timo in the Marshall Building
Timo, or as he was originally named Timothy Myerring, works prolifically from his studio on the ground floor in the Marshall Building. He's often painting in his studio by 6:00 a.m., a time of day when Timo discovered he could be profoun.. more
Sep 13, 2011 1:29 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Perple Rain’s Purple Rain
This Friday, Perple Rain will be bringingPrince’s Minneapolissound to the Northern Prince ,Local Music more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Local Music 1 Comments
Acacia Theatre’s “Little Women” Needs Fine-Tuning
When it debuted on Broadway more than four years ago, the musical version of Little Women Little Women ,Theater more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater