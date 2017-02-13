Timothy Cobb Fine Arts
Generations of Fine Art
Off the Cuff spoke with Cobb in his soon-to-be-moved gallery, Timothy Cobb Fine Arts in the Marshall Building (207 E. Buffalo St.). more
Feb 13, 2017 9:48 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Two Exhibits Open at Portrait Society Gallery
“The Cleft and Shimmering Hour” and “Ideal State” exhibitions run at the Portrait Society Gallery, Jan. 13-Mar. 26; “Film Noir and Technicolor Characters” is on display at Timothy Cobb Fine Arts through Feb. 3; and “The Biennial Ke... more
Jan 10, 2017 2:54 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Universal Truths through Personal Stories
Timothy Cobb Fine Arts’ latest exhibition, “Who Amongst Us?”—a study of compassion for the human condition and call for the surrender of ego—features sculptures by James Matson and oil paintings by Peter Schassler. The exhibition remains... more
Sep 27, 2016 3:48 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
“Who Amongst Us?
Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (207 E. Buffalo St.) is hosting acollection of oil paintings by Peter Schassler and sculptures by James Matsonentitled “Who Amongst Us?” The paintings of Peter Schassler can at first be shocking. Inwhat way is.. more
Art, Nature and Immigration
Timothy Cobb Fine Arts’ latest exhibit brings together Indian-born Narendra Patel and Mexican-born Francisco Mora who share a profound respect for nature in their artworks, a reverence for both their natal and current homes and long pedigre... more
Jun 28, 2016 3:36 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Alfred Bader Collection at Timothy Cobb Fine Arts
In “The Detective’s Eye,” the Timothy Cobb Gallery has compiled 17th-19th century portraits, landscapes and genre paintings from the collection of Alfred Bader Fine Arts. The show opens with a reception on Friday, Feb. 19, from 6-9 p.m. ... more
Feb 16, 2016 4:15 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
New Space and Prospects for Timothy Cobb Fine Arts
Off the Cuff interviews artist and curator Timothy Cobb of Timothy Cobb Fine Arts regarding his gallery’s recent move to a new space, changes in inventory and display style, and the current exhibition. more
Nov 10, 2015 3:55 PM Selena Milewski Off the Cuff
Math, Science and Making
Timothy Cobb Fine Arts’ “2d/3d” explores the compelling connections between geometry, natural forms, and the cast-off and re-imagined vestiges of industry. The six artists featured are Dianne Baker, John Balsley, Oliver Benson, Chip Gian... more
Apr 28, 2015 8:42 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
‘Brushstrokes For Homeless Folks’ Makes a Mark to Erase Homelessness.
Here are some harrowing facts courtesy of local shelter, the Guest House of Milwaukee. Every night around 1,500 people are homeless in Milwaukee. To facilitate all of Milwaukee’s homeless men—many of whom are veterans, are struggling with a... more
Oct 8, 2014 12:41 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Visual Art: A View of Connoisseurship
My great grandfather, a student of George Inness, was a painter of landscapes, portraits and large-format historical and biblical subjects. His twin brother was a more
Jul 23, 2014 12:40 AM Timothy Cobb A&E Feature
Meditations on Nature
Timothy Cobb Fine Arts’ latest galley night offering is a multi-artist exhibit exploring the many permutations of more
Jan 20, 2014 3:05 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
A Modern Old Master
Visit Timothy Cobb Fine Arts to take in modern artworks the proprietor compares to the Old Masters in quality, technique and nuance, and describes as “unlike anything seen in Milwaukee.” On display through Nov. 16, “Recovered Age, A Myst... more
Oct 23, 2013 12:18 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Legacy and Latitude in Art Collection
On July 12-13, the Marshall Building’s newest resident gallery, Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (TCFA), officially opens. Displaying 17th-21st-century paintings and decorative art objects from the United States, Europe and Asia, Cobb’s more
Jul 2, 2013 10:15 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
