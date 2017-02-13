RSS

Timothy Cobb Fine Arts

tcobb_b.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff spoke with Cobb in his soon-to-be-moved gallery, Timothy Cobb Fine Arts in the Marshall Building (207 E. Buffalo St.). more

Feb 13, 2017 9:48 AM Off the Cuff

artpreview_portraitsociety_a.jpg.jpe

“The Cleft and Shimmering Hour” and “Ideal State” exhibitions run at the Portrait Society Gallery, Jan. 13-Mar. 26; “Film Noir and Technicolor Characters” is on display at Timothy Cobb Fine Arts through Feb. 3; and “The Biennial Ke... more

Jan 10, 2017 2:54 PM Visual Arts

artreview_timcobb.jpg.jpe

Timothy Cobb Fine Arts’ latest exhibition, “Who Amongst Us?”—a study of compassion for the human condition and call for the surrender of ego—features sculptures by James Matson and oil paintings by Peter Schassler. The exhibition remains... more

Sep 27, 2016 3:48 PM Visual Arts

timothycobbwhoamongstus.jpg.jpe

Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (207 E. Buffalo St.) is hosting acollection of oil paintings by Peter Schassler and sculptures by James Matsonentitled “Who Amongst Us?” The paintings of Peter Schassler can at first be shocking. Inwhat way is.. more

Sep 19, 2016 3:09 PM Sponsored Content

visualartreview_timothycobbgallery_2.jpg.jpe

Timothy Cobb Fine Arts’ latest exhibit brings together Indian-born Narendra Patel and Mexican-born Francisco Mora who share a profound respect for nature in their artworks, a reverence for both their natal and current homes and long pedigre... more

Jun 28, 2016 3:36 PM Visual Arts

In “The Detective’s Eye,” the Timothy Cobb Gallery has compiled 17th-19th century portraits, landscapes and genre paintings from the collection of Alfred Bader Fine Arts. The show opens with a reception on Friday, Feb. 19, from 6-9 p.m. ... more

Feb 16, 2016 4:15 PM Visual Arts

offthecuff_timcobb_(bymaggievaughn).jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Off the Cuff interviews artist and curator Timothy Cobb of Timothy Cobb Fine Arts regarding his gallery’s recent move to a new space, changes in inventory and display style, and the current exhibition. more

Nov 10, 2015 3:55 PM Off the Cuff

artreview_timothycobb.jpg.jpe

Timothy Cobb Fine Arts’ “2d/3d” explores the compelling connections between geometry, natural forms, and the cast-off and re-imagined vestiges of industry. The six artists featured are Dianne Baker, John Balsley, Oliver Benson, Chip Gian... more

Apr 28, 2015 8:42 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_timothycobb.jpg.jpe

Here are some harrowing facts courtesy of local shelter, the Guest House of Milwaukee. Every night around 1,500 people are homeless in Milwaukee. To facilitate all of Milwaukee’s homeless men—many of whom are veterans, are struggling with a... more

Oct 8, 2014 12:41 AM Visual Arts

ae.jpg.jpe

My great grandfather, a student of George Inness, was a painter of landscapes, portraits and large-format historical and biblical subjects. His twin brother was a more

Jul 23, 2014 12:40 AM A&E Feature

art1.jpg.jpe

Timothy Cobb Fine Arts’ latest galley night offering is a multi-artist exhibit exploring the many permutations of more

Jan 20, 2014 3:05 PM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

Visit Timothy Cobb Fine Arts to take in modern artworks the proprietor compares to the Old Masters in quality, technique and nuance, and describes as “unlike anything seen in Milwaukee.” On display through Nov. 16, “Recovered Age, A Myst... more

Oct 23, 2013 12:18 AM Visual Arts

arthap.jpg.jpe

On July 12-13, the Marshall Building’s newest resident gallery, Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (TCFA), officially opens. Displaying 17th-21st-century paintings and decorative art objects from the United States, Europe and Asia, Cobb’s more

Jul 2, 2013 10:15 PM Visual Arts

blogimage13134.jpe

