RSS

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

thepigeontunnel.jpg.jpe

Witha string of novels that sell reliably in many languages, John le Carré isn’t an author whoowes his fame entirely to film adaptations. And yet, his fortune benefittedfrom those adaptations. Ten of his novels have been tra.. more

Oct 1, 2016 5:26 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage17777.jpe

The past played a big role in Hollywood last year, and if Oscar nominations are any measure of public opinion, then a lot of us are either unhappy with the world of now or curious about the way things were. Of the nine nominees for Best Pic... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage17265.jpe

Although the year of the setting is never identified, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy looks circa 1980... more

Jan 3, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage13173.jpe

For many people, watercolor paintings trigger fond childhood memories of a rectangular tin box filled with a variety of colors in perfectly shaped circles. These recollections may actually marginalize the medium, however, as viewers often a... more

Dec 7, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES