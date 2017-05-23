Todd Mrozinski
Milwaukee Artists 'Drawn' to Portrait Society Exhibit
A review of “Drawn Out," an exhibit at Portrait Society Gallery featuring drawings by Todd Mrozinski, Melissa Lee Johnson and Adolph Rosenblatt along with the On the Wing project. more
May 23, 2017 2:14 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Moon Portraits, Shadow Silhouettes, ‘A Study In Light’
“A Study In Light: The Artwork of Dave Niec and Todd Mrozinski,” an exhibit dealing with the interplay of light and shadow, opens Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. more
Aug 25, 2015 6:29 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Pfister Artist in Residence Todd Mrozinski
2015 Pfister Hotel Artist in Residence Todd Mrozinski discusses his plans for the coming year. His proposal, “Light From the Pfister,” will include eight shadow portraits and tracings inspired by the light coming through the hotel’s larg... more
May 5, 2015 8:23 PM Mac Writt Visual Arts
'Nightmares and Lullabies'
Devoid of pixie dust and cloaked in shadow, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s newest production, Nightmares and Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan, is a look into the tortured mind of author J.M. Barrie. more
Artist of Shadows Todd Mrozinski Named Pfister Hotel’s Seventh Artist-in-Residence
Feb 27, 2015 10:45 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Help Decide The Pfister Hotel's Next Artist-in-Residence!
There is an inherent tension in the life of the artist.Called on the one hand to serve her Muse, the artist is inclined to throwcaution to the winds of public opinion. But there is risk in this indifference,since, in a capitalistic society, the.. more
Jan 19, 2015 4:00 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
New Conservatory on Milwaukee's West Side
A new music conservatory has positioned itself to become a cultural hub for the Washington Heights neighborhood on Milwaukee's West Side. That's what West End Conservatory founders Neil Davis and Isaiah Joshua hope for the more
Apr 25, 2013 5:02 PM Heather Zydek Classical Music
The Black Keys
In the beginning, it was all greasy riffage, lean beats and an unerring, angst-ridden crunch. Everything The Black Keys did reeked of sweaty adolescents getting off to Zeppelin in between frozen pizza rolls and Pabsts in a basement in Akron... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Milwaukee Firkin Craft Beer Festival
Bastille Days, Jazz in the Park and the East Town Market are three of Milwaukee’s most beloved summertime activities, traditions that many of us commit ourselves to at least once a year. The reason all three are well regarded in their categ... more
Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview