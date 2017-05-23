RSS

Todd Mrozinski

artreview_portraitsociety_c.jpg.jpe

A review of “Drawn Out," an exhibit at Portrait Society Gallery featuring drawings by Todd Mrozinski, Melissa Lee Johnson and Adolph Rosenblatt along with the On the Wing project. more

May 23, 2017 2:14 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_jazzgallery_a.jpg.jpe

“A Study In Light: The Artwork of Dave Niec and Todd Mrozinski,” an exhibit dealing with the interplay of light and shadow, opens Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. more

Aug 25, 2015 6:29 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_todd_courtesyofthepfisterhotel.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of the Pfister Hotel

2015 Pfister Hotel Artist in Residence Todd Mrozinski discusses his plans for the coming year. His proposal, “Light From the Pfister,” will include eight shadow portraits and tracings inspired by the light coming through the hotel’s larg... more

May 5, 2015 8:23 PM Visual Arts

theaterrev_nightmaresandlullabies_sydonialucchesi.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Sydonia Lucchesi

Devoid of pixie dust and cloaked in shadow, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s newest production, Nightmares and Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan, is a look into the tortured mind of author J.M. Barrie. more

Apr 14, 2015 11:05 AM Theater

mkearts_toddmrozinski_pfister.jpg.jpe

Photo by Dustin Zick

Feb 27, 2015 10:45 PM Visual Arts

mkearts_thepfisterhotelartist.jpg.jpe

The Pfister Hotel / via Facebook

There is an inherent tension in the life of the artist.Called on the one hand to serve her Muse, the artist is inclined to throwcaution to the winds of public opinion. But there is risk in this indifference,since, in a capitalistic society, the.. more

Jan 19, 2015 4:00 PM Visual Arts

classical.jpg.jpe

A new music conservatory has positioned itself to become a cultural hub for the Washington Heights neighborhood on Milwaukee's West Side. That's what West End Conservatory founders Neil Davis and Isaiah Joshua hope for the more

Apr 25, 2013 5:02 PM Classical Music

blogimage11309.jpe

In the beginning, it was all greasy riffage, lean beats and an unerring, angst-ridden crunch. Everything The Black Keys did reeked of sweaty adolescents getting off to Zeppelin in between frozen pizza rolls and Pabsts in a basement in Akron... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage11159.jpe

Bastille Days, Jazz in the Park and the East Town Market are three of Milwaukee’s most beloved summertime activities, traditions that many of us commit ourselves to at least once a year. The reason all three are well regarded in their categ... more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

