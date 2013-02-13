Tofu
Excellent Asian Value
The menu at NaNa Asian Fusion and Sushi Bar (4511 N. Oakland Ave.) is unique in Milwaukee County. The sushi list is normal enough but the entrées are cleverly organized. They are grouped by the sauces, from which you then more
Feb 13, 2013 4:48 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
London to Narnia Via Hartford, Wisconsin
The final installment of the ridiculously expensive film adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ Narnia series will be in multiplexes around the globe shortly. The visuals are impressive. Some of the acting is quite good. There is a very personal edge of t.. more
Sep 28, 2010 9:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fair Food, Fair Prices
Themain bar/dining room at Stonefly Brewing is a casual spot. The barcurves a bit and most of the tables are high-tops, with the exceptionof a few lipstick-red booths grouped near the front windows. T,Dining Out more
Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview