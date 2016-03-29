RSS

Tom Hiddleston

isawthelight.jpg.jpe

Elegantly composed and paced, I Saw the Light is one of the best musical biographies in many seasons. The cast is superb. (David Luhrssen) more

Mar 29, 2016 1:34 PM Film Clips

crimson1.jpg.jpe

Bloodcovers the hands and face of Edith (Mia Wasikowska), posed in shocked horroragainst the snow and recalling a warning given her years earlier by her deadmother: “Beware the crimson peak.” With Crimson Peak, writer-dir.. more

Feb 16, 2016 4:11 PM I Hate Hollywood

film_crimson.jpg.jpe

Though Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak may not be a great ghost film when compared to such films as The Haunting, it nevertheless leaves vivid impressions of a gothic world furnished with continual reminders that death is the shadow cast ... more

Oct 20, 2015 9:24 PM Film Reviews

film_birdman.jpg.jpe

Ican’t say what’s best: I can only tell you my favorites. Several of thesetitles came and went quickly in Milwaukee theaters; most were not blockbusters,and while I don’t begrudge a movie for being a box office hit (most of my alltime fa.. more

Dec 30, 2014 3:01 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

film.jpg.jpe

Vampires have been done to death. Director Jim Jarmusch (Stranger than Paradise) obviously wants to have a bit of fun with the genre in Only Lovers Left Alive, even running the opening credits in Gothic typeface. However, the film’s humor p... more

Apr 29, 2014 12:11 AM Film Reviews

On his 21st birthday, Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) learns he’s inherited the ability of his father (Bill Nighy) to travel back in time and improve upon his life. Tim mainly uses his newfound power to woo Mary (Rachel McAdams in bowl-cut bangs), t... more

Nov 6, 2013 1:25 AM Film Clips

First off, we want to say that we were very sorry to hear about Republican lieutenant governor candidate Rebecca Kleefisch’s recent cancer scare and we wish her the best in the future. But when she broke this personal news to her supporters... more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

blogimage11092.jpe

Whether in Crash or Babel, the crisscrossing intersection of individuals across boundaries of class, race and geography has become a common plotline in contemporary film. It’s also a theme in its own right, posing unanswered questions of sy... more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES