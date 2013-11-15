RSS

Tommy Larkin

Nov 15, 2013 12:41 PM Concert Reviews

Nov 12, 2013 6:46 PM This Week in Milwaukee

One of rock 'n' roll's great charmers, Jonathan Richman will play Shank Hall on Thursday, Nov. 14, the venue announced this weekend. With his first band The Modern Lovers, Richman inspired a generation of '70s punk bands before moving on to a more.. more

Jul 29, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

Jan 8, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

