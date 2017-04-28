RSS

The Tontine Ensemble

arte7.jpg.jpe

Pleasure Thief, Siren, Shle Berry, Tontine Ensemble and others led a night of stunning performances for the festival's 2017 kickoff. more

Apr 28, 2017 9:55 AM Concert Reviews

twim_howardlevy.jpg.jpe

Marvel characters fight each other on stage, “Making a Murderer” lawyers discuss justice and The Who make a rare Milwaukee stop. more

Mar 15, 2016 4:53 PM This Week in Milwaukee

princeuncovered.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kat Schleicher

Hello Death and a vast array of collaborators brought real creativity to their reinterpretations of Prince’s beloved songbook. more

Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

dance.jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

Last weekend, Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and fiber artist Timothy Westbrook teamed up for Paleontology of a Woman, an ambitious exhibition of dance, fashion and fossils that tackled nothing short of the evolution and essence of fe... more

Nov 4, 2014 4:28 PM Classical Music

a+egateway_dance.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet opens its season this weekend at the Marcus Center with Artistic Director Michael Pink’s rethinking of the 19th-century classic Don Quixote, the kind of colossal theatrical extravaganza other more

Oct 21, 2014 9:32 PM A&E Feature

Karen Raymond and Katie Rhyme—aka Dance Revolution Milwaukee—are providing a community service with MKE Follies, their inexpensive bimonthly variety show intended to introduce the next generation of more

Sep 23, 2014 1:06 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

Popular variety show MKE Follies returns for its eighth installment at The Box, a brand-new performance space Downtown. The show will feature performances by violinist Liisa Church, who will sing, dance and play original fiddle tunes. Tara ... more

Sep 11, 2014 9:12 PM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES