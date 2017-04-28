The Tontine Ensemble
Scenes From Arte Para Todos's Opening Night in Walker's Point
Pleasure Thief, Siren, Shle Berry, Tontine Ensemble and others led a night of stunning performances for the festival's 2017 kickoff. more
Apr 28, 2017 9:55 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: March 17-23
Marvel characters fight each other on stage, “Making a Murderer” lawyers discuss justice and The Who make a rare Milwaukee stop. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
'Prince Uncovered' @ Pitman Theatre
Hello Death and a vast array of collaborators brought real creativity to their reinterpretations of Prince’s beloved songbook. more
Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
The Evolution of Femininity in An Evening
Last weekend, Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and fiber artist Timothy Westbrook teamed up for Paleontology of a Woman, an ambitious exhibition of dance, fashion and fossils that tackled nothing short of the evolution and essence of fe... more
Nov 4, 2014 4:28 PM Selena Milewski Classical Music
‘Fall Dance Festival’
Milwaukee Ballet opens its season this weekend at the Marcus Center with Artistic Director Michael Pink’s rethinking of the 19th-century classic Don Quixote, the kind of colossal theatrical extravaganza other more
Oct 21, 2014 9:32 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
MKE Follies is Milwaukee’s Young Variety Show
Karen Raymond and Katie Rhyme—aka Dance Revolution Milwaukee—are providing a community service with MKE Follies, their inexpensive bimonthly variety show intended to introduce the next generation of more
Sep 23, 2014 1:06 AM John Schneider Classical Music 1 Comments
MKE Follies
Popular variety show MKE Follies returns for its eighth installment at The Box, a brand-new performance space Downtown. The show will feature performances by violinist Liisa Church, who will sing, dance and play original fiddle tunes. Tara ... more
Sep 11, 2014 9:12 PM Maddy Kennedy Classical Music